Some deaths clearly don't matter

I bet most people don’t know the name of a woman who was beheaded last week in Minnesota or that of the killer.

She was a Cuban immigrant, and her name is America Thayer. He was out on bail for arson and is a serial domestic abuser. His name is Alexis Saborit. Why wasn’t he in jail? Of course, many journalists and other Democrats pretend that some arsonists are mostly peaceful.

Maybe if she had a different skin pigmentation, or if the murder weapon were a gun instead of a machete, and the killer had been a white cop instead of a known criminal there would have been more coverage and people would know their names.

America Thayer beheaded latest – Alexis Saborit arrested in Shakopee, Minnesota after video of ‘bloody body’ shared Disturbing footage circulating online appeared to show the moment America Thayer, 55, was dragged from her car and attacked before her body was left on the pavement in Shakopee, Minneapolis, on Wednesday. Police said Alexis Saborit, 42, was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder after her grisly death as officers recovered a large knife in an alley near the scene.

Alexis Saborit, the man accused of beheading a Minnesota woman earlier this week, had a history of domestic abuse, records show.

California Democrats have caused shoplifting to skyrocket since they decriminalized thefts under $950.

Now these same people pretend they will solve the problem by going after organized shoplifters. Unorganized shoplifters will still be above the law.

Governor Newsom, joined by SFPD chief, signs bill targeting rampant organized retail theft

Does anyone believe that these shoplifters are otherwise law-abiding citizens?

The Biden administration, along with sanctuary cities and states, decides not to enforce immigration laws that Congress has passed and in a huge surprise, illegal immigration has soared along with gun running, drug running and human smuggling. The cartels are very happy with the results.

Murder charges were dropped in St. Louis because the district attorney forgot to replace a prosecutor who was out on maternity leave and no one showed up in court. I wonder why St Louis has a crime problem.?

Judge drops murder charges after no show of prosecutor from St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is under fire after a judge drops murder charges against an accused killer. The unusual move came after the prosecutor from Gardner’s office, who was assigned the case, didn’t show up to court. Judge Jason Sengheiser wrote a scathing order dropping the murder charges. The accused killer, Brandon Campbell, was released from jail and is still at large. The judge noted in his order that the prosecutor who was assigned to the case was on maternity leave for three months and said the office hadn’t replaced her.

Democrats, including, Joe Biden, support cashless bail systems where criminals essentially go in and out of jail at will.

The violent protesters in radical leftist groups were constantly set free no matter how many buildings and how much public property they destroyed and no matter how many cops they injured.

How often do we see murders and other violent crimes committed by career criminals?

Some Experts Warn That Joe Biden’s Cashless Bail Policy Is A Prescription For More Anarchy As rioters and looters have turned many American cities into mob turf, ostensibly to express their outrage at the criminal justice system and law enforcement, Joe Biden and the Democrats’ cashless bail policy has already added fuel to the infernos in places like Minneapolis and New York.

Minneapolis, New York, LA and other Democrats cut their police budget as they repeat the talking points that white cops are racist. Most journalists and other Democrats supported these actions and talking points against the police.

The defunding is unpopular in polls, so Biden and others call Republicans liars when they say Democrats supported defunding. Facts don’t matter.

Spokespuppet Psaki and others even claimed it was Republicans that defunded police because they didn’t vote for the $1.9 trillion slush fund that said nothing about police funding.

Biden: Republicans who say Democrats want to defund the police are lying

There are many investigations of the Capitol riot on January 6 where 4 died of natural causes and an unarmed veteran was killed by a cop, but Democrats in Congress decide they need to showcase this with a partisan commission.

Meanwhile, over 600,000 people have died from COVID in the last eighteen months and Democrats won’t even show up for a hearing to determine the origin.

The supposedly unbiased, independent, AG Merrick Garland just issued an order for IRS to turn over tax records of former President Trump to Democrats for another investigation.

The Democrats are clearly more interested in their power, destroying Trump, and the next elections than they are about 600,000 Americans dying, Fauci lying about taxpayer funding getting to the Wuhan lab, the massive Biden family corruption, the deadly, destructive riots by radical leftists, or that the Biden Administration refuses to abide by its oath to enforce immigration laws Congress passed.

When the public sees any piece of propaganda put out that claims that either the Obama or Biden justice department operates independently from the White House, they should just admit that the supposed journalist are just as delusional as Biden himself?

This article by Jennifer Rubin is a prime example.

Biden has reestablished the separation between the White House and Justice Department. Good.

Here are some suggestions for Democrats if they truly cared about decreasing criminal activity.

Start enforcing the border and get rid of lawless sanctuary cities and states.

Keep career criminals in jail.

Go after the gangs. The police and politicians know who they are and where they are so why are they operating so openly and violently.

Stop giving common thieves a pass. They destroy society. Their thefts cause prices to go up and jobs to be destroyed. This especially harms the poor and middle class who Democrats pretend to care about. It creates retail deserts.

Stop the constant verbal attacks on police. It demoralizes them and causes them not to be able to do their jobs to protect us. Why haven’t social media outlets stopped the hate speech against police since they claim that is what they do?

How many deaths from fentanyl should be attributed to Obama for his disastrous, deplorable, dictatorial order to the FBI to let terrorists drug runners be above the law to appease Iran which continues to pledge death to America? Why don’t journalists care about what Obama did when they feign concern about fentanyl deaths by overdose or suicide?