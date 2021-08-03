Playing chicken(pox) with the CDC

The CDC is justifying their new guidance that vaccinated people need to wear a mask by saying that COVID spreads as easy as chickenpox.

Since most of the media will just repeat the CDC talking points on this and all subjects, I thought I would do some basic research and try to find out how many cases of chickenpox occur each year.

The U.S statistics are very hard to find but I found Minnesota’s:

The highest number of cases in Minnesota the last seven years was 478.

Minnesota has a population of 5.7 million which is about 1/70th of the U.S population so if we extrapolate that, we would have around 33,460 total cases a year. It sure doesn’t sound like the Delta variant or that it is overly contagious in our population. If only 1/10th of one percent get a disease in a given year, it is not very contagious.

It is very hard to find the number of deaths from chickenpox today which means there are few deaths. The chickenpox vaccine became available in the U.S. in 1995 and in the 25 years before the vaccine was developed, less than 100 people died per year from chickenpox. Is that something we should be terrified of that would force us to wear masks?

Varicella Mortality: Trends before Vaccine Licensure in the United States, 1970–1994 We examined varicella deaths in the United States during the 25 years before vaccine licensure and identified 2262 people who died with varicella as the underlying cause of death. From 1970 to 1994, varicella mortality declined, followed by an increase.

It sure seems from these statistics that the adults have natural immunity if they had chickenpox as a kid, like most of us did, and those who have had the vaccine are not spreading it either, so why did the CDC use that as an example? I have had natural immunity from measles, mumps, and chickenpox for over 60 years? Is there any indication that natural immunity from COVID won’t last for a very long time?

Why doesn’t the CDC consider all the people who have had COVID and their natural immunity instead of demanding they also take the vaccine? It seems to be a very small percentage of people who have had COVID who are getting it for a second time and an extremely small percentage of people who have had one or two shots who are getting COVID.

Why doesn’t the CDC show actual numbers instead of putting out the talking points that this virus is spread as easily as chickenpox to scare the public into submission?

The answer is clearly that the scientific data doesn’t show the need for the masks or the efficiency of the masks.

Why do most supposed journalists just repeat the talking points to support the government dictatorial edicts instead of doing their job?

When will the media, CDC, and other Democrats stop pretending that their dictatorial edicts are based on science? They clearly aren’t.

Incidentally, I chose to get the double dose of Moderna when it became available, but I do not believe I have the right to dictate what other people choose to do. I gladly will hang around with large groups of people whether I know they have had the vaccine or not. If I start sneezing or coughing, I will voluntarily socially distance from people, as I always should. I also do not knowingly hang around people who are sick.

I thought Democrats believed that people had the right to choose whatever they want with their own bodies.

