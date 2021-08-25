Pfizer CEO acknowledges vaccine-resistant strains of Covid likely coming

The big problem with vaccines and viruses is that viruses tend to mutate into strains that are resistant to the vaccine. It’s called ADE, “Antibody Dependent Enhancement,” and it is why no effective coronavirus vaccine had ever been developed prior to the current pandemic. From the Journal of Infection, August 9:

[I]n the case of the Delta variant, neutralizing antibodies have a decreased affinity for the spike protein, whereas facilitating antibodies display a strikingly increased affinity. Thus, ADE may be a concern for people receiving vaccines based on the original Wuhan strain spike sequence (either mRNA or viral vectors). Under these circumstances, second generation vaccines with spike protein formulations lacking structurally-conserved ADE-related epitopes should be considered.

The Chairman and CEO of Pfizer seems to agree that vaccine resistance is a problem for patients… and an opportunity for Pfizer to sell booster shots, perhaps in perpetuity.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Tuesday said the company believes a COVID-19 vaccine-resistant variant will likely one day emerge, though the company has a system in place to turn around a variant-specific jab within some three months. "Every time that the variant appears in the world, our scientists are getting their hands around it," Bourla told Fox News’ "America’s Newsroom." "They are researching to see if this variant can escape the protection of our vaccine. We haven’t identified any yet but we believe that it is likely that one day, one of them will emerge."

Alex Berenson highlights a study from Israel, with the highest vaccination ratio in the world.

VERY VERY IMPORTANT PAPER OUT OF JAPAN SUGGESTS DELTA IS MUTATING IN A WAY THAT MAY SOON PRODUCE ADE TO THE PFIZER VACCINE THROUGH NTD MUTATIONS AND BOOSTERS MAY MAKE THE PROBLEM WORSE pic.twitter.com/dhzwo2PPqk — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) August 24, 2021

The note that boosters MAY make the problem worse is troubling, indeed. Even worse is this statement from Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC suggesting that there may be INCREASED risk of serious disease among those vaccinated early:

Dr. Walensky let the Israel cat out of the bag:



"reports from Israel suggest INCREASED RISK OF SEVERE DISEASE amongst those vaccinated early".



So wait... despite all the rhetoric about reduced severity/hospitalization, Israel data suggests otherwise?? pic.twitter.com/JDSUjvXL76 — Who? What? When? Where? (@Jimmy_Jeans) August 19, 2021

I am no immunologist, not even a medical doctor, but ADE makes logical sense, given what we know about the problem of antibiotics breeding resistant germs.

“Vaccinated people appear to be getting the coronavirus at a surprisingly high rate. But exactly how often isn’t clear…And now, there’s growing concern that vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to serious illness than previously thought.”https://t.co/zgWZHh0YA5 — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) August 22, 2021

I am still fascinated by Sweden – remember Sweden? – where the approach taken was to maximize herd immunity, given the fact that 99%+++ of those who contract the virus survive with therapeutic treatment, absent serious comorbidities.

Sweden's 7-day average COVID deaths have been at ZERO for about a month now.



I feel like its only a matter of time before the very existence of a place called Sweden is scrubbed from the internet. pic.twitter.com/O3ivyGmpvp — Brumby (@the_brumby) August 17, 2021

Given the incalculable harm done by school and business lockdowns, and the unknown long term effects of the gene therapies disguised as vaccines, it looks to me as though Sweden’s lasses faire approach was far wiser than ours.

