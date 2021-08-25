Muddled, late, and disorganized: Joe Biden sends the Taliban a mixed message

The beasts of the Taliban undoubtedly were paying attention:

Joe Biden showed up five hours late to his press conference, and by one report, read his teleprompter with bloodshot eyes, spoke for the first five minutes on his domestic priorities, and declared the August 31 deadline for a U.S/ troop pullout was on, just as the Taliban insisted, and then added maybe it wasn't.

According to the New York Post:

President Joe Biden announced that he has asked defense officials to put together “contingency plans” for keeping American forces on the ground in Afghanistan beyond the end of this month — despite claiming earlier Tuesday that the White House would abide by the Taliban’s “red line” of a full withdrawal by Aug. 31. Biden said Tuesday that the completion of US forces’ evacuation operation at Kabul’s international airport by the end of this month “depends on the Taliban continuing to cooperate,” and confirmed that he had asked the Pentagon and the State Department for “contingency plans to adjust the timetable, should that become necessary.”

Just a day ago, Pentagon officials were saying that Biden wouldn't extend the deadline, right after the Taliban had threatened 'consequences' if they did. Now there's contigency talk given that that didn't go over very well with Americans. Sound like this guy knows what he's doing?

It doesn't sound like a lot of clarity to either allies, the Taliban, or most of all to the trapped Americans who are in danger of being left behind. And with Joe showing signs of senility and showing up late, it's obvious there's some kind of infighting going on backstage.

For the Taliban, though one thing is clear: Joe Biden doesn't know what he's doing. His messaging is mixed, he's striving to please all sides. Contingency plans? From the Milley crew? Good luck with that one, because the Taliban can see that most of the Biden thrust has been to satisfy themselves. Elsewhere, administration officials have said that Americans actually will be left behind.

The Taliban can also see that Biden's disorganization and muddled declarations seem to be progressively getting worse.

Biden's numbers, read from the teleprompter, in this press conference, were particularly problematic.

Biden declared things were going swimmingly, and bragged that 70,000 people have been evacuated.

How many of these evacuations were the work of allies getting their nationals out and how many were the work of the Americans? Somehow that wasn't clarified.

And how many of these evacuations involved Americans was an even bigger question. This being Biden, it was left unsaid.

Plenty of questions about this are cropping up that Biden doesn't have the narrative and teleprompter points to address.

Biden insisted that all the evacuated non-Americans are refugees who will be vetted, but still hasn't said why so many of the faces were those in the news photos of overfilled cargo jets were of Afghani military-aged young men. That's not your basic profile of a refugee, that's a profile of a migrant. Did these men push their way ahead of the women, children, handicapped and elderly at the airport to get themselves their seats? Maybe that's not the profile of a refugee or even migrant that the U.S. should want.

The Taliban, with slimy motives of their own, certainly has declared that that Joe's running a migrant ferry service as Americans remain their hostage:

“I assure you it is not about being worried or scared,” [Taliban spokesweasel Suhail Shaheen] said [in an interview with Sky News]. “They want to reside in Western countries and that is a kind of economic migration because Afghanistan is a poor country and 70 percent of the people of Afghanistan live under the line of poverty so everyone wants to resettle in Western countries to have a prosperous life. It is not about [being] scared.”

The other problem, according to a report by Axios, picked up by Breitbart is that the refugees being taken to Doha for processing are being stuffed into horrendous conditions in refugee centers, with barf, diarrhea, rats, spilled liquids, trash, urine and other plagues (imagine the flies) all around them in high desert heat. The kids in cages from Central America being sheltered in Texas migrant processing centers, bad as that is, by comparison, have it good. Apparently there was no planning on that front from the Bidenites for these Afghani refugees, and some surely must be, waiting to be processed, either.

None of the important questions are being answered, above all, the one about whether Americans, particularly women and children who can't push through those mobbed thuggified airport gates will be left behind.

The Taliban is watching this muddle, and adjusting its plans accordingly. They wish us ill. They can be counted on the two axes of Biden muddle and their hate to determine their next move.

Image: Screen shot from NBC video, via shareable YouTube