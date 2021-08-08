Obama parties with 500 of his closest friends

Fresh from announcing under pressure that his celebrity-studded 60th birthday party would be 'scaled down' on COVID concerns, and would include only close family and friends, former President Obama went ahead with his Martha's Vineyard bash.

Here's the Daily Mail's tweet about it:

EXCLUSIVE: Obama's 60th birthday bash looks anything but intimate as huge tents are erected on his $12M Martha's Vineyard estate https://t.co/naqVNmBl4v pic.twitter.com/sqnLvtqRGq — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 7, 2021

Which leaves the only question 'Scaled down from what?'

That's a big party. And it comes as Democrat governors and federal officials are talking about extending lockdowns, particularly targeting children.

Here's how bad it was, according to the Daily Mail:

Stars also began rolling into Martha's Vineyard Friday afternoon, with the island's airport abuzz with private jets and helicopters flying in ahead of the party expected to take place Saturday. Biggest among the arrivals so far, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen who flew in just after 3:00pm Friday seen here in these exclusive pictures. Ex-NBA star Dwayne Wade, his wife Gabriel Union and actor Don Cheadle were also spotted arriving on Martha's Vineyard. DailyMail.com has learned that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are already on the island as is George Clooney who, along with Oprah Winfrey, are just some of the big names believed to have made the final cut on the truncated guest list.

A few people did seem to be disinvited to the extravaganza as Obama scaled down, and Vanity Fair kept tabs:

The New York Times reported on Friday that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were still on the list, but that longtime Obama strategist David Axelrod was out. Also disinvited were three men who at least know how to laugh about such things: Larry David, Conan O’Brien, and David Letterman. On Friday the New York Post spotted couples John Legend and Chrissy Teigen as well as Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union on the small island off the coast of Massachusetts where Obama has a 29-acre home. Don Cheadle, Kim Fields and (according to the Daily Mail) Stephen Colbert and Oprah Winfrey were also seen in the area. The Times, however, reports that both Winfrey and Ava DuVernay have sent their regrets to the Obamas and will not attend, “because of concerns over the Delta variant.” Rumored A-listers who remained on the approved list include Steven Spielberg, George Clooney, and Bruce Springsteen,

The gross part was that the celebs flew in on private jets to the meatless event, presumably in the name of stopping global warming. The private jets and their carbon emissions pretty well cancelled out all the sacrifice that went into serving and eating that gray substance known as meatless meat. Vanity Fair reports that Oprah at least, sent her regrets.

According to the Mail:

The menu is said to include Spam Musubi made with plant-based faux-beef and faux-pork and Eat Just's plant based eggs. Cheesesteak Eggrolls made with Impossible 'beef' and 'cheese sauce,' from Perfect Day Inc will also be offered.

Sound tasty?

It was a parade of wokester excess, with a heaping helping of hypocrisy. Next time the cops bust up some kid's party on COVID lockdown violations, show them the pictures.

Image: Twitter screen shot