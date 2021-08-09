Nancy Pelosi goes to Martha's Vineyard, but not Obama's birthday extravaganza

President Obama planned a 60th birthday party at his Martha's Vineyard mansion for 500 of his closest friends. So much for COVID. So much for global warming.

And after the ridicule and word of hypocrisy got out, Obama scaled it down, claiming it was just close friends and family now. But it didn't quite look that way once photos got out showing Obama dancing the night away — with the celebrity cavalcade of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Steven Spielberg, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Erykah Badu, Steven Colbert, all his "closest" friends. Oh, and "close friend" John Kerry, too, who happens to be from Massachusetts. Imagine Kerry discoing the night away with the sweet young things at that particular Martha's Vineyard party event. Lurch always did like that sort of thing and probably insisted on coming, invited or not. He sure wasn't invited for the glamor.

But one of the people cut from the list was House speaker Nancy Pelosi. That raised eyebrows. Unlike Lurch, whose chief mission is to gallivant around on private jets preaching about global warming, Pelosi is an actual power player. She's Obama's chief agenda-enforcer over in the House. What was she doing there if she was somehow disinvited from the party? Unlike Kerry, she's not from Massachusetts. She just somehow went to the Vineyard on that particular weekend.

According to the Daily Mail:

'To be her, the most powerful woman in Congress, and not even go to his party? I find that hilarious,' Blake told DailyMail.com. 'And she's the one carrying forward his agenda.' DailyMail.com on Saturday exclusively revealed the House Speaker had been cut from the list but traveled to the island regardless to attend a dinner in her honor, to be held on Sunday. According to one well informed source Saturday afternoon brought a tense meeting as Pelosi dined with Oprah Winfrey at the elite Vineyard Havens Country Club. In a moment of unfortunate timing, Obama had been playing golf on the private course with friends and walked into the club house just as the women dined. The source saw the former president approach Winfrey and Pelosi's table but could not hear if he extended the speaker a face-saving invitation amid the pleasantries exchanged. It is possible that Obama extended an invite after finding out Pelosi was in the neighborhood.

Sure, the press is painting it up as an awkward drama, but I think it's overblown. It's hard to imagine that being disinvited from a party featuring hip-hop artists and people one third Obama's age would really upset Pelosi. Would the evil old power lizard be up to bouncing around and disco dancing, hip-hopping and being "seen" and "scene" just like Obama? Would she really be there just to go to church?

I kind of doubt it. More likely, she was there for exactly what she said: to plot with Democrats about keeping control of the House and taking control of the Senate. The celebs were window dressing; the real shots were likely being called behind closed doors. We may find out eventually, as we did with the Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting. Whatever it was, it was important enough for the octogenarian House speaker to fly herself out. The real stuff goes on behind the fluff and the Obama dancing that excite the press.

Big question now was how Machiavellian it got.

Image: Shareable Daily Mail video screen shot.

