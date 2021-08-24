MUST-SEE VIDEO: In Afghanistan, the fix is in

Although the leftists I know are still resolutely silent about Biden’s Afghanistan debacle, even the mainstream media has caught on to the fact that something dreadful is happening there: Americans are trapped in Afghanistan with diminishing chances of escape, our military is essentially trapped at Kabul airport, tens of thousands of Afghan citizens have been getting on flights that will see them end up in America, sharia and all, and the Taliban is on its usual murderous rampage. The worst thing of all, according to Lara Logan, is that we’re being told there’s nothing to be done...and that’s a lie.

The question, of course, is why we’re being fed this lie saying that Afghanistan must collapse and America must take in tens of thousands of people who completely believe in sharia law. They may be less stringent than the Taliban are but they’re not going to be friendly to the LGBTQ+ contingent or to the women’s libbers...or the Jews...or the Christians....

Tucker Carlson surmises that resettling Afghans in America isn’t fallout from Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan retreat. Instead, he believes it’s one of the reasons the administration is throwing its hands in the air and saying nothing can be done. (As a reminder, Brian Joondeph has pointed out that, to date, most of the planes leaving from Afghanistan have been filled, not with our own American citizens, but with Afghans. Photos show that most are military-aged men.)

And let me again point out that these are not the moderate Afghans who fled decades ago when the Taliban first moved in. If Europe is anything to go by, these Afghans, most especially the men, pose a threat to every woman, girl, and boy.

For several decades, America has had the capacity—troops and weapons—to win any war it fights. And for those same decades, America has rarely had the will to win, at least not when Democrats are in charge. We won in Vietnam, despite Democrat efforts to help the Vietcong (Jane Fonda, lies about the Tet Offensive), but the Democrats threw it away by refusing to vote for any funds to fight when the Vietnamese needed us. We also won in Iraq thanks to the Surge, only to have Obama throw it all away with a retreat every bit as intemperate as Joe’s.

There are wheels within wheels here. We don’t know what’s really going on but we can be very certain that, with the Democrats in charge, it’s bad for America and bad for her allies. (Israel, for example, is very worried about a well-armed Taliban and its Al-Qaeda sidekick engaging in terrorism against it.)

