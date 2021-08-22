It's all your fault

“Exactly like your father: A big stupid muscle-headed moron” -- Mrs. Marcus (Ethel Merman) in It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World.

With that inspiring start, let’s look via questions at the ways the American public as a whole is a stupid muscled headed moron along with further interludes by Mrs. Marcus:

Why are we still dependent on other countries for basics needs such as pharmaceuticals, computer chips, and steel?

Why are we required to wear masks when it is widely known they are ineffective against COVID?

Why is it that our military leadership has no idea of the number of military armaments left behind in Afghanistan? Knowing that we have rearmed our enemy, who will take the blame for the next terrorist event -- wherever it may occur?

Why is it that Neptune’s moon Triton is experiencing global warming (MIT 1998) and we think it’s our exhaust pipe that is warming the earth?

Why did we vote to give away our energy independence in 2020?

Why do we need $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending when President Trump proposed federal spending of $200 billion?

What kind of an attitude is that? "These things happen." The only reason why these things happen is that this whole country is filled with people, that when these things happen, they just say "these things happen," and that's why they happen.

What will happen to the price of infrastructure basics such as concrete, asphalt, and steel if and when the infrastructure plan gets passed? What will that do to the price of housing?

Why haven’t cities eradicated gang violence? Why do urban residents keep voting Democratic when nothing gets done?

Why did the Governor of Oregon vote to suspend graduation testing? Who does that benefit? Why aren’t Oregonians troubled by this?

If the Keynesian multiplier effect (government spending a dollar increases the economy by a multiple) actually worked, why do we have a $28 trillion (and rising) national debt?

How do you feel about this statement from the Navy in the July 12, 2021WSJ -- “I guarantee you every unit in the Navy is up to speed on their diversity training”?

Do you really think pregnant women should be flying fighter jets?

Whose idea was it to have high school sophomore’s read Two Boys Kissing (New Trier High School, Winnetka, Illinois)?

Do we really think it’s a good idea to let boys who identify as girls be in the girl’s locker room?

What about boys/young men who identify as girls/young women competing against girls in women’s sports?

Why was the toughest question posed to Joe Biden during the 2020 election, ”What is your favorite flavor of ice cream?” Knowing this, how did Joe Biden receive 63.5% of the vote in California?

Why haven’t we held our media accountable for all of these failures?

Hard leftists aren’t going to go away. We need to engage persuadable Democrats to change the direction of our country. Doing nothing will only continue the slow decline of a once-great country known as the United States of America. Throw them some of these questions along with some of your own and let’s move the needle.

“…and you know what those half-witted morons up in Sacramento do about it? They just sit there.”

A hat tip to Mrs. Marcus.

