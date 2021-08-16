It didn't take long for Biden to screw up Afghanistan

As you may remember, former secretary of defense Robert Gates once said that Joe Biden has "been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

Let's add Afghanistan to that list.

How in the world did we get this withdrawal from Afghanistan so wrong? The simple answer is "President Biden," as Nick Arama wrote:

Was it inevitable that it had to end up this way? Having this happen in this disastrously humiliating way was not inevitable. That's completely all on Joe Biden, the guy who has been wrong about everything for the past forty years. Early in July, when Joe Biden still had the opportunity to do things but was sitting on his hands acting as though he had all the time in the world, he claimed it wasn't inevitable that the Taliban would take over again, despite the fact the U.S. intelligence was predicting it would happen. "There's going to be no circumstance where you'll see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan," Biden said when asked about the possibility of an airlift off as happened in 1975 during the fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War.

Biden needs to turn on the TV, because a lot of our friends are desperately trying to get out, à la Saigon 1975. At least there was a helicopter on the roof in Saigon. Who knows what happens now that the Taliban are close enough to touch the embassy and has enough U.S. missiles to shoot down an aircraft?

It did not take long for the apologists to blame President Trump or even President Bush — i.e., the pathetic "I inherited this from my predecessor" excuse. As for President Bush, he opposed the withdrawal in July. As for President Trump, he wanted out, but it was "conditional."

This is on Biden 100%, and all of those smart people around him. Maybe they've been too focused on climate change, Critical Race Theory, or white supremacists.

Well, he also inherited cheap gasoline and an orderly U.S.-Mexico border, and we know how that is turning out.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: National Archives.