Afghanistan collapses, but the White House is closed for business

One of the requirements for people in leadership positions is that they lead. While it's true that no one would ever confuse Biden with an actual leader, one would think his handlers would at least prepare a statement for him to read regarding Afghanistan's swift fall to the brutal, medieval Taliban. Not only is Biden silent, though, but his press secretary, the psnarky Jen Psaki, is on vacation.

Since Afghanistan's swift collapse began, Biden has been hanging out at Camp David. On Saturday, before Kabul fell to the Taliban, his office did publish a statement from him about events in Afghanistan. He mentioned practical steps, such as sending 5,000 troops in-country to rescue American and other allied personnel and to oversee the evacuation of Afghans who helped American troops and try to bring them to America.

Regarding those Afghans, it's entirely possible that when they arrive here, Americans — especially women — will suffer. Still, we can't in good conscience leave them to the Taliban, who are slaughtering them wholesale.

Biden also said he still believes in a "political settlement" and threatened the Taliban with military reprisals should Americans be hurt.

The rest of the statement is taken up with blaming everyone else, especially Trump, for what's happening. However, the question isn't whether the withdrawal was the right thing to do. The real issue is how the withdrawal took place. It's difficult to imagine a more bungled job, and, after seven months in office, that's all on Biden and his State Department.

That was Biden's statement on Saturday. Since then, we've heard nothing from him. This is deeply wrong. At a time when America is being humiliated in front of the world, including our geopolitical enemies, we should have an executive leader and commander-in-chief out there talking to us.

There's also no indication that Biden will be speaking to us anytime soon. According to Factbase's rendering of Biden's schedule, on Monday, he'll still be at Camp David, and he has no plans to make any statements or take any questions. There is a promise, at some point in the next few days, to say something, but that scarcely reflects our current urgent need for leadership.

Meanwhile, the psnarky Jen Psaki is also falling psilent. At what's a pivotal time in modern American history, and after only seven months on the job, she needs a break:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking a break from her duties at the same time as controversy surrounds the silence of President Joe Biden, who is on vacation while the Taliban quickly seizes control of Afghanistan.

Fox News sent questions to Psaki's White House email address Sunday morning and received an auto-reply. Hours later, on Sunday evening, Fox News attempted once again to reach the White House spokeswoman. The same auto-reply, stating that the voice of the White House would not be available for the next week, was sent.

"I will be out of the office from August 15th-August 22nd," read the email returned to Fox News. Instead, Psaki's reply directs the press to reach out to other press officers in her absence.

What's become patent is that the only thing these people are serious about is enacting a Marxist revolution in America. To that end, they are directing all their energies to breaking down American society. They are

sowing dissent by recreating the tribalism that has eventually destroyed every tribe and nation since time immemorial;

bent on using a virus with a >98% survival rate to deprive Americans of their liberties;

pushing for a takeover of American medicine;

destroying the concept of private property;

weakening the military by focusing on race and "gender identity" rather than on unit cohesion and military readiness;

muddling the boundaries between reality and fantasy with their insistence that biological sex is meaningless;

destroying the American economy by spending record sums of money and printing cash to "pay" for it all; and

rendering America dependent on and vulnerable to foreign powers by destroying our home-based energy industry and begging our enemies for fuel.

As to everything else, this new crop of Democrats honestly doesn't care. If it helps weaken America, it's good; if not, it doesn't matter. There is no other way to explain what's happening in the White House and on Capitol Hill.

And let me say that when it comes to the Democrats' base, their strategy seems to be working. Judging by my social media feed, which has a large number of Democrats owing to my life in Democrat enclaves, the Democrats have so successfully weaponized COVID and vaccines that nothing else matters to their supporters.

My leftist friends have nothing to say about Afghanistan, inflation, or the southern border. Instead, they are obsessed with forcing masks and vaxxes on Americans. In their world, Ron DeSantis, not the Taliban, is the enemy. When it comes to Biden, they celebrate the absence of tweets:

These are not happy times, and I fear they'll get much worse before even the possibility that they'll get better.

Image: Closed sign by Ken Hawkins. CC BY 2.0.