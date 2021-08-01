Harvard grad student publicly attacks professor over transgenderism

Joe Rogan has accurately said that, when it comes to cancel culture, the “most vicious s**t is coming from like transgender or gay people.” The latest example occurred in Harvard’s science department, where a graduate student publicly attacked a Ph.D.-level biologist for daring to say that students should be taught that there are two sexes.

Dr. Carole Hooven is a Lecturer on Human Evolutionary Biology (“HEB”) at Harvard University, a position she’s held for 20 years. Her specialty is “researching sex differences and testosterone,” and she’s written a well-received book on the subject. Hooven has also received multiple awards for teaching and “her Hormones and Behavior class was named one of the Harvard Crimson’s ‘top ten tried and true.’” Stated briefly, she’s a good teacher and she knows her stuff – and her stuff is the difference between the sexes.

Last week, Barri Weiss posted at her Substack blog an article that Katie Herzog wrote about the fact that medical schools have been affected by transgender cancel culture:

Katie's latest reporting illustrates some of the most urgent elements of that threat. It focuses on how biological sex is being denied by professors fearful of being smeared by their students as transphobic. And it shows how the true victims of that denial are not sensitive medical students but patients, perhaps most importantly, transgender ones.

Herzog quoted Hooven in her article, so Fox & Friends invited Hooven to appear and explain what she was seeing in her classroom. Hooven, who is not a member of the Fox demographic, was happy to appear, believing that the Fox audience might be more open to what she had to say:

Hooven explained that, beginning about five years ago, the transgender ideology was “infiltrating science.” The science is straightforward:

The facts are that there are, in fact, two sexes. There are male and female, and those sexes are designated by the kind of gametes we produce. Do we make eggs, big sex cells, or little sex cells, sperm? And that’s how we know whether someone is male or female. And the ideology seems to be that biology really isn’t as important as how somebody feels about themselves, or feels their sex to be.

While people can and should be treated with respect, regardless of how they identify themselves, that does not affect biology. It’s confusing for educators and students, she says, when teachers and journalists, “start backing away from certain terms that they’re afraid people will find offensive” – and people do complain loudly when it happens. When professors and lecturers cave, said Hooven, they’re doing students “a huge disservice.”

That is perfectly correct and entirely accurate. Nevertheless, Hooven’s daring to state the scientific facts deeply offended leftists – that is, members of the same political group insisting that its positions on COVID, vaccines, climate change, and just about everything else are all driven by capital-“S” Science.

Laura Simone Lewis, a Ph.D. candidate at Harvard’s Department of Human Evolutionary Biology, whose Twitter page shows that she identifies as a mermaid, is also the HEB department’s “Director of the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.” Lewis, who is a “scientist,” tweeted to the world her shocked horror that Hooven, a fellow (and senior) department member, would dare to say that men cannot be pregnant and otherwise distinguishing the sexes. She even accused Hooven of using “dangerous language” for insisting on mere biology as opposed to the nuances of “gender.”

Let’s be clear: if you respect diverse gender identities & aim to use correct pronouns, then you would know that people with diverse genders/sexes can be pregnant incl Trans men, intersex people & gender nonconforming people. That isn't too hard for medical students to understand — Laura Simone Lewis (@LauraSimoneLew) July 30, 2021

I respect Carole as a colleague & scientist. But this dangerous language perpetuates a system of discrimination against non-cis people within the med system. It directly opposes our Task Force work that aims to create a safe space for scholars of ALL gender identities and sexes. — Laura Simone Lewis (@LauraSimoneLew) July 30, 2021

Current HEB scholars & those considering joining us: please know there are many of us in the dept who honor & celebrate everyone across/outside the gender spectrum. We clearly have so much more work to do, but we are trying hard to make our dept a better/safer place for all🏳️‍⚧️💜 — Laura Simone Lewis (@LauraSimoneLew) July 30, 2021

What’s really dangerous is that an institution still coasting on the cachet it legitimately earned over centuries ago is now so overrun by Marxist shibboleths that people in its science department believe that a person, by declaring a sex that is the opposite of his or her biological sex, can magically become that sex. I’m willing to bet that, if I were to say to Lewis that I’m Black, Lewis, who clearly has African DNA in her, would be angered and horrified that I would dare steal her racial identity, even though racial identity really is fluid, while sex differences, as Hooven said, are fixed.

