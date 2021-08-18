Gavin Newsom sells his Marin County mansion for $5.9 million

If Gavin Newsom is recalled by California voters 27 days from now, he and his family will be able to flee the state — and will have no Bay Area home to return to unless he decides for some reason to remain in Sacramento, where he laid out $3.7 million for a 12,000-square-foot spread on 8.2 acres in the ritzy suburb of Fair Oaks.

Joseph Weber reports on Just the News:

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, just days from a tight recall election, has sold his Marin County home for $5.9 million, after reportedly buying it 10 years ago for $2.2 million. (snip) The home was initially listed for $6 million, then $5.7 million a couple of months after Newsom took office. The house dropped off the market but was sold in an off-market deal in late May for close to the original asking price[.]

Realtor.com, which broke the story, adds details of the luxury house's features as well as a picture. The "five-bedroom, six-bathroom layout, with 4,000 square feet, is privately located on 1.38 acres of Kent Woodlands."

Marin County is one of the least diverse, as well as highest-income, areas in California.

Photo credit: Thomas Hawk CC BY-NC 2.0 license.

