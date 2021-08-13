Did Cuomo open the door for Tara Reade?

Tara Reade demanded shortly after Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation on Tuesday that her sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden be fully investigated and that the president also step down.

'My heart is with the brave Cuomo survivors who endured attempts to discredit them like I did coming forward about Joe Biden with the help of nonprofits that were supposed to help women like Time's Up,' Reade told Fox News. 'May there be some measure of justice for the survivors,' she added. 'Now, let's call for a real investigation into Joe Biden and expose the corruption protecting powerful predators.' The 57-year-old revealed last year her accusation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 in a Capitol Hill office when she was a Senate staffer.

Let me take a guess and say 'yes.' In other words, Tara may finally get her turn.

First, I don't know whether Tara is telling the truth or not. At the same time, "truth" was never a consideration when the press and the Democrats went after Brett Kavanaugh with all those phony stories. So let the lady make her case.

Second, and more important, the media is bored with President Biden. Worse than that, no one is watching, so a lot of reporters are scared to death that their jobs may be on the line. President Trump was great for the people who sold air time. Biden is the exact opposite.

What better way of getting people to watch than to start talking about another woman and another politician?

The media is desperate for something and Tara may just be the answer.