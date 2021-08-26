DeSantis strikes back at AP over COVID treatment

Most people have heard by now that the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine. However, a different but equally important FDA medication approval for COVID-19 got little or no media coverage. It was the FDA's emergency use authorization for primary care physicians to administer REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The FDA fact sheet provides the details. It is intended for immediate use on high-risk patients testing positive for COVID-19. It works largely by calming the immune system to keep it from overreacting. It is the internal inflammation from this overreaction that causes the severe symptoms that can lead to hospitalization or death.

The lack of media coverage in this case was likely because REGEN-COV could make people think twice about getting vaccinated. Many people are concerned about the known, although rare serious side effects caused by the vaccines. In addition, people are not being told that the vaccines have proven less effective for the new Delta variant. Until REGEN-COV was approved, the only option primary care physicians had after a positive test was to recommend quarantine, wait until symptoms improve, or report to emergency care if they worsen. For many that short delay is too late.

Since the beginning of the pandemic the left has launched a war on hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as early treatment options and the NIH continues to prohibit their off-label use as an early treatment of COVID-19. The NIH decision was made despite evidence that both these inexpensive drugs have been shown to be highly effective when used in the earliest stages of COVID-19 in India and many other non-western countries. Yet both these inexpensive medications remain off-limits in virtually all western countries.

The latest example of this war came Monday during a Richmond NBC local evening news segment. It basically warned that ivermectin was for deworming animals (how yucky) so it should be avoided. However, a much more egregious example was the attack by the Associated Press on Gov. Ron DeSantis (a major contender to run for President in 2024) for advocating the use of newly FDA-approved REGEN-COV.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday sent a blistering letter to Associated Press CEO Daisy Veerasingham accusing the news outlet of publishing a "partisan smear" against him and possibly discouraging COVID-19 positive Floridians from seeking "life-saving treatment." The governor sent the letter in response to a complaint he received from the AP about his press secretary Christina Pushaw's criticisms of a reporter who wrote a story linking DeSantis' advocacy for a COVID antibody drug to one of his top donors who is heavily invested in the company that makes the drug.

The Democrat's obsession since day one to block proven early COVID-19 treatment options and place all bets on the vaccinations never seemed quite right and resulted in many thousands of easily avoidable deaths. I say this even though the Delta variant has hit many people I know personally in my small rural corner of Virginia. About half were fully vaccinated, but thankfully no one died.

It is clear the continuation of the pandemic hysteria works to the Dem's political advantage -- especially considering the upcoming November elections. Many states are using it to justify maintaining weakened voting safeguards (i.e., no photo ID, extreme early voting, mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, etc.). However, this same obsession is present in most wealthy western countries as well. Is there a larger globalist agenda behind it? Inquiring minds want to know.

