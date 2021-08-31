Can Americans still beat Democrat voter fraud?

The Democrats are the party of voter fraud. This is the basic fact of American politics. Republicans know it, and so do Democrats. We all know that the dead who vote always vote for the Democrat and that those voting enthusiasts who vote early and often can also be counted on to vote for the Democrat.

Consequently, the rule in America has long been that to be elected, a Republican must win beyond the margin of theft. But the margin is changing. It is changing because the Democrats are getting bolder and more brazen. The extent of this brazenness is soon to be unveiled in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania as their state audits unfold.

In 2020, the Democrats went wild. It was a voting fraud lollapalooza. The Republican candidate for president trounced the Democrat candidate — and yet the Democrats got away with stealing the election. This was not the relatively genteel theft on the margins that took the election from Nixon and gave it to Kennedy in 1960. Twenty twenty was huge. And it was more than a decisive Republican victory; it was one of those realigning presidential elections, one that signals a shift of dominance from one party to the other.

This is why H.R. 1 and H.R. 4 — the voter fraud bills — are such a big deal. The Democrats are grabbing the opportunity to make voter fraud perfectly easy for the voter fraud party everywhere in America, as easy as they have already made it for themselves in California.

But wait, there's more. The voter fraud party got away with picking the perfect candidate for their purposes. They put a man in office who was unelectable. This truly is amazing. Biden's many tries for the Oval Office had always been spectacular failures. That alone makes him the perfect puppet for the interests that control the voter fraud party. In addition, he was never an intelligent man, and, even better for his controllers, he is now in steep mental decline. Also, he and his whole family are in the awkward position of being bent over a legal barrel for blatant corruption should it ever become necessary for his controllers to enforce a little discipline on him or his family.

The reality is that you can't trust the polls. Any person of common sense understands that the purpose of opinion polls is to encourage the voters of the voter fraud party and to discourage the voters who might not vote for the candidate of the voter fraud party. But the most important effect of opinion polling is to provide cover for voter fraud at polling places. Americans wouldn't walk across the street to attend a Biden rally, but fraudulent opinion polling gives the voter fraud party and its mainstream media propaganda wing talking points to "explain" the outcome of fraudulent elections whenever necessary.

If the ongoing efforts by American patriots to establish honest elections come to fruition before we lose our country, I predict we will be in for a big surprise. Honest elections will reveal a whole new political landscape. It will be revealed that voter fraud has enabled the minority party to rule American politics, that it has enabled the militant leaders of a minority to function as the majority.

So American patriots and Americans who simply don't want to live under unelected tyrants like Fauci or be "defended" by the anti-American geniuses at the Pentagon must turn out to vote in numbers that are simply overwhelming, undeniable. We must do this until order is restored. And we must do this because the cabal of anti-American Americans are in the process of taking our country away from us once and for all.

Robert Curry serves on the Board of Directors of the Claremont Institute. He is the author of Reclaiming Common Sense: Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World and Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea. Both are published by Encounter Books.

Image: tom.arthur via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.