Biden administration AWOL in bad episode of That '70s Show

There is a scene in the movie Airplane! in which the pilot, co-pilot, and navigator are all rendered ill, unconscious, and obviously incapable of directing the flight of a large aircraft full of people. At this time, a flight attendant gets on the plane's P.A. system and calmly says, "There's no reason to become alarmed. By the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?"

In light of the events of the past few months, one might well make a similar query: "Is there anyone in the Biden administration who knows how to avoid destroying the nation?" With disasters abounding and American esteem waning, the president and fellow "public servants" such as Nancy Pelosi seem to think the only real crisis would be if they ran out of ice cream.

As I wrote in an American Thinker post early on in the Biden presidency, it seems we are stuck in a rerun of That '70s Show while watching an episode of Welcome Back, Carter. Gas lines, hyper-inflation, malaise, military defeats...they've all returned. Yet Biden is on vacation at Camp David. One wonders if he has a bunker basement there in which to hide.

It would be nice if our rulers in government were as accountable, transparent, and accessible as most folks in the private sector have typically been. We could start with the White House phone system:

"Good morning and thank you for calling the White House. If you know your party's extension, enter it now. Otherwise, press 1 for President Biden, press 2 for Vice President Harris, press 3 for Press Secretary Psaki. Please note, however, that President Biden is currently on vacation, Vice President Harris is out to lunch, and Secretary Psaki is "out of the office." Listen carefully to the following, as the menu options have recently changed. If you need to escape Kabul, press 1. If you are being held without charge because you took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt, there's nothing anyone can do for you, but maybe try dialing "LAWYERS" (muffled snort and guffaw heard). The same goes if you fell from an airplane or helicopter trying to flee Kabul. If, however, you are looking to come across our southern border, there's no need to ask permission or apply; just come right in. If you are trying to get hold of Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, et al., please dial 1-800-LOL-RINO."

One has to laugh, or our current situation would be almost unbearable. But, sadly, the truth is that — for several reasons — things are worse now than they were at the end of the 1970s. President Carter, through his ineptitude, accidentally paved the way for Ronald Reagan to be elected president in 1980 and dramatically rally the country. Will there be a Reagan in 2024?

Incredibly, at the rate things are going, the more pertinent question to ask might be, "Will there be an 'America' left to save in 2024?"

Image: FreeSVG, public domain.