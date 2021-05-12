Welcome back, Carter.

Anyone want to party like it’s 1979? Okay, at least in 1979 we weren’t locked down, masked up, and socially distanced. But, other than that, there wasn’t much to celebrate. The economy was in the tank, inflation was rampant, gas lines were long, daubers were down, and no one in the White House knew what to do about any of it. A new term had to be coined for something thought impossible/oxymoronic…”stagflation.” Yes, even as the economy was slowing down, inflation was rampant, an unprecedented pairing of economic indicators.

And today? The economy is in the tank, inflation is rampant, gas lines are getting long in some areas, daubers are down, and no one in the White House knows what to do about any of it. It may be worse than that. It may be possible that no one in the White House wants to do anything about any of it because it is part of the plan, the Great Reset, the elite’s desire to take the U.S. down a peg while/by reducing greenhouse gases -- and increasing intersectionality, multiculturalism, critical race theory, and other noxious forms of political correctness.

Another unprecedented economic event has occurred: rising unemployment in a time of acute labor shortage. Only leftist policy prescriptions can yield truly miraculous outcomes such as this. Sagging economy and rising inflation, rising unemployment, and severe labor shortage.

Well, at least we can look forward to the continued evisceration of small businesses, the utter destruction of our energy sector, the insolvency of Social Security and Medicare, and the bankrupting of our children and grandchildren… if not total societal collapse. “Which is nice,” to sardonically quote Bill Murray’s character in the 1980 move “Caddyshack.”

Speaking of 1980, the Carter Era was brought to a merciful end with the election of Ronald Reagan on November 4th of that year. Reagan restored America’s economy and spirit. Hope quickly replaced malaise. But, as the Gipper said,

“Freedom is a fragile thing and it's never more than one generation away from extinction. It is not ours by way of inheritance; it must be fought for and defended constantly by each generation, for it comes only once to a people. And those in world history who have known freedom and then lost it have never known it again.”

For one brief shining moment under President Trump, it appeared that America might once again regain its bearings and its purpose, both lost during the Obama Era. However, whereas Carter was a one-term president followed by two-term Reagan, Obama was a two-term executive while Trump was voted out -- or cheated out -- of office after one term.

In light of stupefying — and tragically effective -- Democratic malfeasance, and the degradation of the American public’s character and values on one hand and its apparent docility on the other…it appears likely that Reagan’s warning will not be heeded.

If citizens of the United States relinquish their freedoms, good luck to the rest of the world.

Photo credit: Boston City Archive CC BY 2.0 license