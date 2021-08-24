Bank of America is guilty of racism discrimination and hypocrisy

The news about events in Afghanistan temporarily drove Bank of America’s nasty racist behavior out of the headlines but it’s too important to ignore. BofA, the eighth largest bank in the world and one of the four biggest banks in America, purveys the kind of racist garbage associated with Nazis and the KKK. The difference between BofA’s eugenic madness and the other guys’ is that BofA targets Whites, not Blacks or Jews. Additionally, BoA’s management team is a bunch of cowardly hypocrites who refuse to practice what they preach. They need to be called out on all of it.

If you’re wondering what I’m talking about, then you missed Christopher Rufo’s exposé about the extreme Critical Race Theory training that BofA executives are “encouraging” their employees to take:

On the program’s first day, Bank of America teaches employees that the United States is a “racialized society” that “use[s] race to establish and justify systems of power, privilege, disenfranchisement, and oppression,” which “give[s] privileges to white people resulting in disadvantages to people of color.” According to the training program, all whites—“regardless of one’s socioeconomic class background or other disadvantages”—are “living a life with white skin privileges.” Even children are implicated in the system of white supremacy: according to the program materials, white toddlers “develop racial biases by ages three to five” and “should be actively taught to recognize and reject the ‘smog’ of white privilege.” Over the next three days, Bank of America teaches employees about intersectionality, unconscious bias, microaggressions, and systemic racism. “Racism in America idolizes White physical features and White values as supreme over those of others,” the program asserts. As a result of being part of the “dominant culture,” whites are more likely to “have more limited imagination,” “experience fear, anxiety, guilt, or shame,” “contribute to racial tension, hatred, and violence in our homes, communities, and world,” and, subsequently, “react in broken ways as a result.” People of color, on the other hand, cannot be racist, because “racism is used to justify the position of the dominant group . . . and to uphold white supremacy and superiority.” Therefore, the discussion guide claims, “reverse racism and discrimination are not possible.”

Or in more simple terms: America’s evil and so are White people—and baby, they’re born that way. B-b-b-bad to the racist bone. It’s irredeemable.

As Rufo explains at the link, this training continues for another 17 days, relentlessly telling White employees that they’re sick, toxic, evil people who have used their inborn racial power to deprive Blacks and other “People of Color” of the opportunities that are rightfully theirs. One of the last instructions given to these abused White people is to “cede power to people of color.”

Hmmm. About that “ceding power” stuff. Below is a picture of the 48 men and women who make up Bank of America’s key executive team, including their CEO. (You can see a larger, clearer version of the image here, at the Craft page from which I snagged the screen grab.) I’ve gone through and racially marked up the page: I can, therefore, tell you that there are four Blacks (all male), three Asians, and four Hispanics and people who are of Non-Jewish Middle Eastern descent. That’s eleven BIPOCS (aka Black, Indigenous, or People of Color) out of 48 key executives, including Brian Moynihan, the oh-so-White CEO.

If those 37 White people truly believed the illegal garbage they were forcing on their employees, all of them would have “ceded power to people of color” by stepping away from their positions, their salaries, their lovely homes, and their kids’ places in pricey colleges, and handing it all over to the BIPOC crowd.

But of course, none did that. The deal is that BofA illegally discriminates against White employees and hands money over to the Black Lives Matter Marxists. In exchange, BLM leaves BofA alone...at least until the next pay-off is due.

And did I say illegal? Why, yes, I did. According to the EEOC (emphasis mine),

Race discrimination involves treating someone (an applicant or employee) unfavorably because he/she is of a certain race or because of personal characteristics associated with race (such as hair texture, skin color, or certain facial features). Color discrimination involves treating someone unfavorably because of skin color complexion. [snip] Discrimination can occur when the victim and the person who inflicted the discrimination are the same race or color. Race/Color Discrimination & Work Situations The law forbids discrimination when it comes to any aspect of employment, including hiring, firing, pay, job assignments, promotions, layoff, training , fringe benefits, and any other term or condition of employment.

BofA employees need to sue and the rest of us need to tell those 37 lily-white people either to end this illegal harassment immediately or, if they believe in it, to clear out their desks and vacate their homes to end their toxic White privilege.

Image: Brian T. Moynihan, President and CEO, Bank of America in 2010. World Economic Forum. CC BY-SA 2.0.