Are we helplessly witnessing America’s destruction?

“In government, the secret is Integrity. Use it, and you’ll be like the polestar: always dwelling in its proper place, and other stars turning reverently about it.

“If you use government to show them the Way and punishment to keep them true, the people will grow evasive and lose all remorse. But if you use Integrity to show them the Way and Ritual to keep them true, they’ll cultivate remorse and always see deeply into things.” --Confucian Analects

We have a complete lack of integrity in every facet of our government, leading to a lack of faith by the people. Is it ironic, to choose ancient Chinese wisdom to explain this? Nope. What we have done by installing Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and the Democrat-run Congress, is sell our country’s soul. The beneficiary will be the Chinese communists. Hopefully, we haven’t gone too far to wrest it back if we can just wake up our impotent congressional toadies and weak-wristed courts, and demand they find the cojones to take appropriate, immediate, drastic action to end this threat to our existence.

The worst, most in-your-face example, by far, is what’s happening in Afghanistan. Coupled with our chaotic border, we are inviting a violent and destabilizing reign of terror aimed squarely at our homeland.

The Biden administration was installed through deceit, and it is rapidly (finally!) becoming an albatross, even to democrats. Biden’s actions have exposed the abject degradation of our government.

We knew Biden sold out to the Chinese well before he assumed office, and he proves it every day, with the most recent example being his plattering up billions in sophisticated weaponry, served like luxury hors d’oeuvres, for our enemies to take from within Afghanistan, and turn against us. Even if it all goes to Pakistan, not China, terrorism against us will serve them. Biden’s given the Chinese a gift, his actions clearly demonstrating to the world that we are a toothless paper tiger. They will take advantage every way they can.

Listen to people who have first-hand knowledge of what’s happening to our citizens in Afghanistan, including the phone calls some of them have recorded with friends trying to help from here. The inhumanity of Biden’s ineptitude is treasonous, and I’d never use that word without intention. Listen to our citizens’ anguish. They face torture and death, and they know it. They are trapped, with nowhere to turn and no faith in the military and our government to rescue them. The government doesn’t even know how many people need rescue.

Biden opted to close Bagram Airbase first, destabilizing our mission, and then he pulled the last 2,500 troops—all so that he could crow about symbolism on the anniversary of 9/11. This decision has destroyed 20 years of progress in a matter of weeks.

He’s installed ruthless, soulless caveman barbarians, posing as a government. He’s had to rush in triple the number of troops he wanted to remove to deal with the chaos he created, all micromanaged by superiors safely watching from DC. He’s betrayed the trust of every single Afghan citizen who chose to help us, now all marked for death, along with their entire families, except, of course, girls of marriageable age (whatever that is, over 9?), who will be enslaved.

Biden’s actions have destroyed US credibility on the world stage. Lies by the media, the tech moguls, as much as Biden himself, are to blame. They created this monster. They’ve all collectively betrayed our citizens, our allies, and the world. Other governments know it, and we’ve lost our standing as a great nation because of it. We are a country that threw integrity overboard, and we are reaping predictable results.

We have no border, we have no idea who is in our country, or who is coming. Our government values the refugees of the world over its own citizenry. Remember border stability, financial stability, our growing economy, our ability to supply our own energy needs, our excellent relationships with our allies, the respect by our enemies? We had four years of peace under Trump, and in eight months, we’re on a trajectory to doom.

We who endeavor to live with integrity, have always seen through the farce. We’ve shouted, but nobody listened. Greed and a thirst for absolute power permeate our government-tech complex.

Biden used Hunter as a playing piece as he sold out to China, so the Chinese have moved ever closer to power over us. But it doesn’t even stop with him. Everyone, from the highest echelons of power to the deep state peons, has a stake in our ruination for their personal gain.

Too bad we’re all getting the bill. Their gain will prove illusory, as our economy and strength crumble. The greatest country in the world could be destroyed in just a few months more. We can only hope it’s not too late to stop it.

Image: Our military is reduced to giving bottles of water to people who are either dead men (and women) walking or who will bring sharia (which 99% of Afghans support) to America. Department of Defense.