Wow! Veep Biden secretly sent government emails to Hunter

If it weren’t for a corrupt mainstream media working hand-in-hand with a totalitarian social media infrastructure, Hunter Biden’s hard drive would have destroyed his father’s candidacy and ought to result in Biden getting hounded or impeached from office for selling out American interests for profit during his vice presidency. The latest example of Biden’s conduct that may well have been illegal is the revelation that Vice President Joe Biden – perhaps on advice from Hillary Clinton – had a secret, personal email account through which he sent State Department information to Hunter.

Just The News has the story, and the first sentence is a killer:

In a communications backdoor reminiscent of Hillary Clinton’s infamous private server, President Biden used a personal email account during the Obama years to send information he was getting from the State Department as vice president to his globetrotting, foreign-deal-making son Hunter Biden.

While there’s currently no indication that Biden was forwarding information that implicated national security concerns, it’s possible that Biden was violating the Presidential Records Act. According to Tom Fitton, the president of Judicial Watch, who’s quoted in the Just The News report,

“The Presidential Records Act required Joe Biden to make sure that any of his gmail account emails, including these emails to Hunter Biden, were forwarded to a government account so they could properly be handled by the National Archives,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch. “No wonder the Obama White House wanted to protect Hillary Clinton from the consequences of [her] email shell game!”

The emails all came from “robinware456@gmail.com.” A former senior Obama official confirmed that this was (and is?) Biden’s private account and that the Obama White House knew about it and used it. Again, from Just The News:

“I saw it used to communicate with his family and friends or to pass information to them,” the official told Just the News, speaking only on condition of anonymity because of fear of reprisal. The emails obtained by Just the News show numerous Obama administration officials communicated or were aware of the private email address or had their information sent to it, including current Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

Some of the messages from robinware456 were personal family matters. It should be noted, though, that nobody is currently claiming that they are about yoga classes or wedding planning -- or advice about how to avoid paying child support for Joe’s granddaughter by a stripper.

In terms of Hunter, who appears to have spent a career as the front for his father’s grifting, messages from robinware456 to Hunter “clearly addressed business matters, often forwarding information coming from senior officials in the White House, the State Department and other government agencies.” For example, for reasons that are unclear, Biden thought Hunter would find interesting an early alert from the State Department informing the Obama administration “that an American named Martin O’Connor was about to be released from detention in Turkey.”

O’Connor was a Chicago resident who went to Turkey and, in the Grand Bazaar, saw a ceremonial sword that the dealer told him was from the early 1900s. He liked it and he quite innocently bought it, only to find himself detained at Ataturk Airport for trying to remove an antiquity from the country. Because Turkey has a very broad definition of what constitutes an “antiquity” (even rocks qualify), O’Connor was tossed into prison. Because his wife’s brother was a State Senator, he was able to get out of jail after a few weeks.

It’s an interesting story, certainly – but given Hunter’s dealings across the globe thanks to his father’s political connections, it’s a good question why his father possibly violated federal law to send him that information.

Next year, under the Presidential Records Act, it will finally be possible to disgorge information from the Obama administration. Considering that there’s no longer even a pretense of trying to deny the veracity of the contents of Hunter’s computer, it will be interesting to see what other emails Biden sent out on robinware456 – assuming that he complied with the law and made all of those records immediately available to the federal government.

One of the things that took shape during the Obama administration, that came into clearer focus during the Trump administration, and that is now patently clear during the Biden administration, is that there are two sets of law in America. The one for Democrats holds that there are no rules; the one for Republicans says that if you sneeze wrong, the full weight of the federal government will be brought to bear to destroy you. I’m sure that Biden’s private email will prove to be just one more example of the legal benefits flowing from membership in the Democrat party.

This is an unsustainable system. The only way countries can maintain such a two-tiered system is through open tyranny.

IMAGE: Inbox communication. Rawpixel.