The real reason why Biden so often indulges in ice cream

Are all those media items featuring Joe Biden eating ice cream not a diversion from the serious issues of the day but rather a coded warning?

Consider this explanation from the Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Tips & Tools:

"Ice cream. It takes all of your worries away. It is soothing and delicious, and personable: everyone has a favorite flavor! Ice cream brings people with dementia to happier, warmer times when the treat was shared with friends and loved ones at special, joyous occasions. Ice cream has the power to immediately elicit soothing feelings at the very first taste of a single spoon-full. It erases all the negative feel ings related to the frustration and continues to stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain with every new scoop. And dementia (here is the best part!) allows one to fully enjoy the treat, with no concerns for calories, weight gain or dietary needs, completely guilt free! For people with dementia, ice cream is far more effective and safe than Prozac, or any other “happy” drug on the market!"

This looks genuine, appearing on the alz.org domain:

Hat tip: Clarice Feldman