Biden drifts off answering a question during CNN’s town hall with Don Lemon, appears to listen to earpiece to get out of incoherent ramble

We’ve all seen this before, as has every leader of every country in the world. A sitting president of the United States cannot put together a coherent answer to a simple question. He pauses, appears puzzled, and then comes up with a string of words that appear to have entered his brain via an earpiece. If the stakes weren’t so high, it would be comic.

Wednesday saw the president of the United States engage in a town hall format discussion, on friendly territory with Don Lemon moderating on CNN. It must have been one of those “good days” that dementia sufferers sometime enjoy – in Biden’s case, meaning no “lid” was called, removing the leader of the free world from public scrutiny.

(“Calling a lid” is an unprecedented admission that the POTUS is not in full command of his mental faculties and would have Democrats demanding that the 25th Amendment be invoked if a Republican were in office. But Republicans are far too polite and far too scared of the media to make an issue of it with Biden.)

Even with the friendliest, least demanding moderator imaginable, Don Lemon, it was a challenge for President Joe Biden to get through the entire hour. His handlers must have believed that with familiar questions and maybe a good earpiece helping him along, he could handle the challenge.

They were wrong.

Asked an unchallenging question of 12-year-olds and vaccination, he drifted off in the middle of a sentence, and, as he so often does, looked down, got that Deliverance banjo player look on his face, and appeared to be listening to something in his earpiece, and then strung together a sequence of words that were not grammatically related to the rest of the sentence, but which, on their own, were coherent. As if repeating what he just heard.

YouTube screengrab (cropped)

Watch the 24-second clip:

Transcript:

“And the question is whether or not should be in a position where you are why can’t the experts say ‘we know that this virus is in fact is going to be we know all the drugs are temporarily approved but are permanently approved’.”

Every head of government in the world knows that the president is not up to the job. Compassion demands that we urge him to resign and get the care that he needs. But common sense says that President Kamala Harris would be a worse disaster, and even Democrats know it. So we are stuck.