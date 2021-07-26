Taxing people who don't owe taxes

Incoherent rants by American Marxists such as Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden about those who don't "pay their fair share" in taxes serve mostly to highlight the most unfair tax of all.

In the late 1960s, Democrats discovered that 155 people in America paid no income tax to the federal government.

The taxpayers had not cheated. They did not owe any taxes, under the tax code written and approved by the Congress of the United States.

Nevertheless, the far left was infuriated. So, rather than rewriting the tax law, they created a new add-on tax that basically said that if you don't owe any tax, you have to pay tax anyway.

It was called the Alternative Minimum Tax.

It was not indexed, so it gradually covered more and more victims, eventually reaching more than five million taxpayers.

While President Trump was in office, the number of affected taxpayers was reduced to about 200,000. However, it continues to grow, and more than seven million will be paying it within five years.

As anyone who has examined the numbers knows, the rich pay already more than their fair share, compared to their share of income.

This does not bother the far left, as they continue to demand higher and more punitive taxes on the most productive members of society. The only goal could be to reduce productivity and prosperity and pick up the pace in the march toward Marxism.

