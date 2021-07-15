Screen shots show Twitter's double standard for Donald Trump

Perhaps the best course of action might be to let these screen shots speak for themselves. Readers can verify the anti-Semitic and racist ("darkies") hate speech by checking the links on their own. In addition, readers can report these accounts to Twitter to see for themselves whether they get taken down. Maybe action will be taken if enough people complain, but Twitter seems to be just fine with this material as matters currently stand.



This makes as much sense as Cynthia McKinney. The question is as to why Twitter allows this kind of material to remain on its site. Does Twitter have one set of community standards for Donald Trump and another for the TruthAboutJews and Cynthia McKinney accounts? If this kind of material remains on Twitter's website, we can form the obvious conclusion.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image: Twitter on tablet via Max Pixel.