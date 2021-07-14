« A former U.S. Attorney blows the whistle on Bill Barr
July 14, 2021

Lightning strikes George Floyd memorial mural, collapses its brick wall; hilarity ensues

By Thomas Lifson

For those who see the Hand of God in extraordinary natural phenomena, a lightning strike in Toledo, Ohio is being seen as divine retribution. Others call it karma. Witnesses reported that lightning struck a George Floyd memorial mural, not only burning the artistic expression, but collapsing the brick wall on which it was painted.

The great aggregator of tweets Twitchy has not yet collected the tweets being posted in response, but plenty of people are laughing at the symbolism, while others piously bemoan their sentiments and/or denounce them, as racists.

There are plenty of people calling it an act of God or divine retribution for idolizing a career criminal and drug addict.

Hat tip: Taylor Day

Photo credit: Twitter screengrab