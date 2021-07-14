Lightning strikes George Floyd memorial mural, collapses its brick wall; hilarity ensues

For those who see the Hand of God in extraordinary natural phenomena, a lightning strike in Toledo, Ohio is being seen as divine retribution. Others call it karma. Witnesses reported that lightning struck a George Floyd memorial mural, not only burning the artistic expression, but collapsing the brick wall on which it was painted.

WTVG TV, Toledo, reports:

The George Floyd mural on the side of this building at Summit and Lagrange has collapsed. No word yet on what may have caused the collapse. pic.twitter.com/2WxOSpwicc — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) July 13, 2021

Here is what the mural looked like before destruction rained down from the heavens:

This is what the mural used to look like in this @13abc clip from April pic.twitter.com/bSKnjesZoD — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) July 13, 2021

The great aggregator of tweets Twitchy has not yet collected the tweets being posted in response, but plenty of people are laughing at the symbolism, while others piously bemoan their sentiments and/or denounce them, as racists.

There are plenty of people calling it an act of God or divine retribution for idolizing a career criminal and drug addict.

My favorites?

White lightning, I presume..... — We❤Masculinity & Chivalry 🇺🇸Don't Change (@DaileyReona) July 14, 2021

Hat tip: Taylor Day

Photo credit: Twitter screengrab