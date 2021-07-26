Scientific American jumps the shark on racism

Ghenghis Gary, one of our wonderful American Thinker cartoonists, sent me a cartoon (reproduced at the bottom of this post) that was clearly meant to parody a Scientific American cover. I almost dismissed it out of hand, thinking it was too broad a parody of the leftism Scientific American has been selling of late. I was wrong. The cartoon riffs directly off the publication's most recent special edition, entitled "The science of overcoming racism: What research shows and experts say about creating a more just and equitable world." This is the real cover, which reads like a joke:



Scientific American cover, reproduced for purposes of political commentary.

The edition Gary satirized offers the following gems, all straight from the world of Critical Race Theory, the most racist concept to hit America since the KKK was kicked to the basement:

From Civil Rights to Black Lives Matter

How Diversity Makes Us Smarter

We'll Never Fix Systemic Racism by Being Polite

How to Unlearn Racism

How to Think about 'Implicit Bias'

The Flexibility of Racial Bias

Bias Detectives

Microaggressions: Death by a Thousand Cuts

George Floyd's Autopsy and the Structural Gaslighting of America (an article that required 12 people to fill the byline)

The Brilliance Paradox: What Really Keeps Women and Minorities from Excelling in Academia

Inequality before Birth Contributes to Health Inequality in Adults

The Harm That Data Do

Why Racism, Not Race, Is a Risk Factor for Dying of COVID-19

We Learned the Wrong Lessons from the Tuskegee 'Experiment'

To Prevent Women from Dying in Childbirth, First Stop Blaming Them

The Racist Roots of Fighting Obesity

A Civil Rights Expert Explains the Social Science of Police Racism

White Chicago Cops Use Force More Often Than Black Officers

Police Violence Calls for Measures beyond De-escalation Training

How Economic Inequality Harms the Environment

People of Color Breathe More Unhealthy Air from Nearly All Polluting Sources

Solar Power's Benefits Don't Shine Equally on Everyone

The Case for Antiracism

Implicit Biases toward Race and Sexuality Have Decreased

We Must Confront Anti-Asian Racism in Science

Take Racism Out of Medical Algorithms

Clinical Trials Have Far Too Little Racial and Ethnic Diversity

Three Ways to Fix Toxic Policing

What Neuroimaging Can Tell Us about Our Unconscious Biases

Racism and Sexism in Science Haven't Disappeared

This stuff is "science" in the same way the Nazis' racial theories about Jews and other undesirable races were "science." You can dress it up as much as you like in scientific language, but it's not going to work. The articles in this issue of Scientific American came straight from the college Critical Race Theory department and have only the most glancing contact with science.

This isn't the first time that Scientific American has jettisoned science in favor of crackpot theories. In September 2017, it published an edition straight out of academia's gender and queer studies departments. In its editorial, it explained that gender and sex aren't the same, which is true, but not in the way the editors meant. Sex is a biological phenomenon; gender is a language construct that the left has co-opted to pretend biological sex is ever-changing depending on self-referential feelings, something without any scientific basis. The whole of this "science" magazine proceeds along those fantasy lines.

John O'Sullivan's law holds (and I'm paraphrasing) that all institutions that aren't defiantly conservative invariably become leftist. That's because any institution that hires college graduates finds itself filled with people who were indoctrinated at Ground Zero for Marxism, all dressed up in the garb of race, sex, and sexual orientation.

The Lancet hides Chinese responsibility for COVID; The New England Medical Journal says people should receive priority treatment not based on their level of illness, but on their race; and Popular Mechanics tells people how to tear down statues — and on and on with every ostensibly STEM-oriented magazine.

It's not just in the sciences. Teen Vogue, which once was a fashion magazine for the younger set, is now a Marxist instruction manual. In the latest issue, between fawning articles about Megan Thee Stallion's fashion sense and Khloe Kardashian getting her make-up done by younger family members, you find this:

I could write volumes about everything that's wrong with those articles, but it doesn't matter. The kids don't read me; they read Teen Vogue — and they read Scientific American, which often makes special subscriptions or access available to high school students. And until we learn how to counter these leftist effluvia in popular culture and scientific literature, we are only going to go deeper and deeper into Marxism.