Palestinian Feminist Collective denies Israel's right to exist — supported by about 100 university gender studies departments

I reported here that roughly a hundred Departments of Gender and Women's Studies, Feminist Studies, and so on endorsed anti-Israel hate propaganda while using the names of their universities and professional organizations, and without disclaimers to the effect that they were not speaking on behalf of their universities or professional societies. While I cannot speak for the institutions in question, it is quite possible that these statements were not authorized and might be in violation of their communication policies. Further research shows that "Gender Studies Departments In Solidarity With Palestinian Feminist Collective" goes beyond libeling Israel by linking a page and an organization that apparently denies its right to exist.

Even the U.N. Says Denial of Israel's Right to Exist is Anti-Semitic

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism includes Holocaust denial, denial of Israel's right to exist, and "[d]enying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavor." Even the United Nations told the Simon Wiesenthal Center that "denial of Israel's right to exist is anti-Semitism."

Now take another look at "Gender Studies Departments In Solidarity With Palestinian Feminist Collective" and specifically "feminists everywhere to speak up, organize, and join the struggle for Palestinian liberation." The link goes to "A Love Letter to our People in Palestine" by the Palestinian Feminist Collective. The first thing you will see near the top is a picture of Palestinian feminists superimposed on a map that includes Israel inside its 1948 borders. This is similar to the logo of the terrorist group Hamas, which also features a Judenrein map of the region.



Source (cropped).

If this is not enough, "A Love Letter to our People in Palestine" continues, "From the Galilee to Gaza you reveal the geography of Palestine." Galilee is in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, while Gaza is in Israel's southwest. If you draw a line between Galilee and Gaza, it will go straight through pre-1967 Israel. "From the Galilee to Gaza" is just another way to say "From the (Jordan) River to the Sea," which also denies Israel's right to exist. Maybe the Palestinian Feminist Collective figured out that people were wise to "From the River to the Sea" and decided to rephrase it, but it means the same thing. The Palestinian Feminist Collective's Twitter account features, meanwhile, a Palestinian flag superimposed not only on Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, but also pre-1967 Israel. The translation says, "Every year and Palestine is free," which sounds a lot like "Juden Raus!" (Jews Out) to me.

Palestine Action Toolkit Promotes Potential Misuse of Employer Resources

They also support boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) while their Facebook page links this Palestine Action Toolkit by the Palestinian Feminist Collective. This, among other things, encourages readers to use employer resources such as company-owned discussion boards to advance their agenda (page 16), and justifies Palestinian violence against Israel (page 18), "Resistance is justified when people are occupied." Page 19 adds, among other things, "[u]rging your co-workers to join actions, sign petitions, appeal to their congressional representatives."

This could well violate employer policies against using business resources for any political activities whatsoever. The Society for Human Resource Management's web page says, for example, that typical polices may prohibit the circulation of petitions in the workplace, and political activity must take place on the employee's own time. As is typical of "woke" leftist social justice warriors, though, if somebody does lose his job, or a promotion, for acting on this guidance, they will be nowhere to be found. Sacrifices must always be made for the Cause, but only by the rank and file and never the leaders and agents provocateurs. Page 20 makes it clear that they deny Israel's right to exist: "78% of historic Palestine was stolen to create the Israeli state. This catastrophe was greenlighted and supported by the United Nations."

The Palestinian Feminist Collective also complains about homophobic abuse, which deploys Joseph Goebbels's purported advice to accuse the other side of what you are guilty of. The only homophobic abuse that is tolerated in "Palestine" is in Hamas-infested Gaza and other areas under Palestinian control. It is not socially or legally acceptable in Israel. The one thing to their credit, though, is that their Twitter page also includes some condemnations of the Palestinian Authority.

Endorsements Could Violate University Policies

"Is Academic Freedom a Casualty of the Gaza War?" by Cary Nelson cites "Gender Studies Departments in Solidarity With Palestinian Feminist Collective" and adds, "Academic freedom protects the right individual faculty have to take aggressive political stands. But departments and programs speak for the institution." Most organizations have rules as to who can speak for them, and under what circumstances. This is why readers should select a few of the universities listed, such as Oregon State University, Columbia University, and so on and so on to bring "Gender Studies Departments in Solidarity With Palestinian Feminist Collective" to the attention of their ethics and compliance departments, contact information for which is usually available from a Google search.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.