NYT shares tips on how to convince 'vaccine resisters'

The CDC's COVID vaccine tracker reports that the shots have continued their downward spiral from the daily high of 4,304,851 on April 1, to 437,466 on July 14, a drop of almost 90%.

This hasn't stopped the propaganda media from continuing to declare great success convincing people to roll up their sleeves for their injections. David Leonhardt of the New York Times crowed Monday morning, "Many vaccine skeptics have since changed their minds and gotten shots" and proceeds to try to tell us the keys to anti-vaccine persuasion.

He quotes a Kaiser study from early 2021 that reported that 23% of Americans planned to avoid getting vaccinated, but in a new survey, 25% of the "resisters" have changed their minds. Wouldn't it be wonderful to figure out how this happened so we can convince everyone else to get their injections?

Here are their three big reasons for the supposed changes of heart...

1. Seeing that millions of other Americans have been safely vaccinated.

The Kaiser report quotes selected study respondents:

"It was clearly safe. No one was dying." —a 32-year-old white Republican man in South Carolina

"I went to visit my family members in another state and everyone there had been vaccinated with no problems." —a 63-year-old Black independent man in Texas

"Almost all of my friends were vaccinated with no side effects." —a 64-year-old Black Democratic woman in Tennessee

2. Hearing pro-vaccine messages from doctors, friends, and relatives.

Leonhardt explains: "For many people who got vaccinated, messages from politicians, national experts and the mass media were persuasive. But many other Americans — especially those without a college degree [read "stupid deplorables"] — don't trust mainstream institutions. For them, hearing directly from people they know can have a bigger impact."

3. Learning that not being vaccinated will prevent people from doing some things.

More quotes from the study:

"Hearing that the travel quarantine restrictions would be lifted for those people that are vaccinated was a major reason for my change of thought." —a 43-year-old Black Democratic man in Virginia

"To see events or visit some restaurants, it was easier to be vaccinated." —a 39-year-old white independent man in New Jersey

"Bahamas trip required a COVID shot." —a 43-year-old Hispanic independent man in Pennsylvania

Let's review their brilliant suggestions for changing our minds…

Are people buying the story that the vaccines are safe?

We can clearly see that the CDC's own VAERS database has shown more deaths from the COVID vaccines than all vaccines combined over the last fifty years. These reports from doctors and health care professionals estimate well over 5,000 deaths, but since only 1–10% of adverse reactions are reported to VAERS, that number could be much higher.

The VAERS data are hard to evaluate because there are no consistent standards for reporting. A study is underway to get more accurate information from vaccine recipients themselves and on behalf of direct relatives who may have passed away.

Are pro-vaccine messages from doctors, friends, and relatives going to work?

If you visit mainstream social media and video sites, all you'll see are assurances that the vaccines are safe, but independent sources show the opposite. Hundreds of people are telling their own stories directly to the camera — including Eric Clapton and Ben Stein, who both thought getting the vaccine was a good idea. You get to decide for yourself if these videos are credible or part of an organized plot by "stupid deplorables" to share false information.

Will restrictions on travel or employer mandates do the trick?

Again, numbers don't lie. Despite incentives such as free lottery tickets and pressure from "COVID-woke" corporations, the vaccination rate continues to fall.

Is it even legal for an employer to force an employee to take an experimental injection in order to keep his job? Many believe that this violates federal and international law?

The silent majority of Americans are good-hearted people who trust their doctors and think their government leaders are acting in their best interest. But when they hear their friends talking about sudden deaths of recently vaccinated family members or coworkers, when they see horrifying video accounts from side-effect victims, and when they hear government officials' plans to pile on more and more pressure to get everyone (including children and babies!) vaccinated, and now they are being threatened by their employers with the loss of their jobs, the silent majority becomes the "Angry Majority."

Many are choosing to quit their jobs or retire early. Others are giving up air travel to countries with restrictive vaccine rules. They are boycotting corporations who threaten mandatory vaccines for their employees or conduct advertising campaigns promoting injections. "What right does a company that sells soda have to tell me to make health decisions?" they ask.

But most importantly, they are talking to their families, friends, and coworkers and pointing out why an experimental vaccine for a disease that is less deadly than a serious flu, with side effects 500 times greater than any other vaccine in history, is something to be avoided as if your life depends on it.

Image: CDC.

To comment, you can find the MeWe post for this article here.