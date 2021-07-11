The Search Engines and Covid Vaccine Safety

There is a debate raging in the minds of those trying to decide, “Do I get the shot, or do I run the risk of dying from COVID and/or infecting someone I love?”

The Internet has emerged as the great arbiter for decisions. “How long do I cook a twelve-pound turkey?” “Do I have a headache or a brain tumor?” Just Google it. You can get 100,000 responses in under a tenth of a second and then scroll through the results. What do they say? Who’s saying it? Are they credible or not?

Do you believe the guy who says your headache is a brain tumor caused by green aliens from another dimension or the prestigious medical school that details the exact criteria for deciding which kinds of headaches warrant “wait and see” or a call to 911?

Then you make your decision.

We have gotten excellent answers to so many questions that we have come to trust our search engines. So when we go to Google or Bing and ask about COVID vaccines, we are surprised to see an unusually uniform lineup of responses.

Ask, “Are COVID-19 vaccines safe?”

Your top five responses are…

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history. CDC recommends you get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you are eligible.3 days ago… Safety of COVID-19 Vaccineshttps://www.cdc.gov” “Johns Hopkins Medicinehttps://www.hopkinsmedicine.org › health › coronavirus. May 25, 2021 — All three vaccines authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been thoroughly tested and found to be safe ...” “Three things to know about the long-term side effects of ... - UABhttps://www.uab.edu › news › health › item › 3 days ago — But what makes vaccine experts such as Goepfert confident that COVID vaccines are safe in the long term?” which continues to an article starting “In his nearly 30 years studying vaccines, Paul Goepfert, M.D., director of the Alabama Vaccine Research Clinic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has never seen any vaccine as effective as the three COVID vaccines — from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson …” “Safety of COVID-19 Vaccines | CDChttps://www.cdc.gov › coronavirus › 2019-ncov › safety... 3 days ago — COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Serious safety problems are rare and long-term side effects are unlikely. CDC recommends you get ...” And “Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines - CDChttps://www.cdc.gov › coronavirus › 2019-ncov ›… Jun 25, 2021 — Get key information on COVID-19 vaccines including effectiveness, safety, availability, cost, population immunity, and new variants.”

It leads to…

“What You Need to Know. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 disease, especially severe illness and death. “COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. “You may have side effects after vaccination. These are normal and should go away in a few days.”

The second-largest search engine is YouTube, with 3.5 billion searches per day. Their take on vaccines is eerily similar to that of Google and Bing. Spoiler alert, all you’ll see is friendly doctors looking into the camera assuring you that the vaccines are safe, and that side effects are to be expected and mean the vaccine is working properly.

But there is more than just YouTube. Two video websites, BitChute.com and Rumble.com profess to be “uncensored.” When you ask “are covid-19 vaccines safe?” you are presented with a lot of options you don’t see on the two top search sites.

Your first response is from 11 months ago with an image saying “What we aren’t told” and “how safe are vaccines when we look closely at the evidence?” Next is “Are Vaccines Safe Mr Gates?” with footage of Gates’ interviews. Next up - “Are the Covid-19 Vaccines Safe? Something Is Not Right: Part 1”

You may not believe these videos, but at least you have the right to decide if it’s likely that people from 100 years in the future have come back to depopulate the earth.

Perhaps the greatest concern about the vaccines is about side effects.

Over 3 billion shots have been given worldwide so far with no clear understanding of their effectiveness or long-term side effects relating to fertility, blood disorders, or future ability to resist other viruses. All reports of immediate side effects are scoffed at by our government officials and mainstream media and suppressed on social media while search engine fact-checkers label them as “false information.”

But ask about “COVID vaccine side effects” and scroll further down through BitChute.com and you’ll see disturbing first-hand individual video accounts of palsy, blood clots, uncontrolled vaginal bleeding, miscarriages and stillbirths, and even fatal heart attacks and strokes.

Seeing is believing, or at least you have something to see so you can decide for yourself. Are these hundreds of videos – even from household names like Eric Clapton and Ben Stein - part of a conspiracy to give vaccines a bad name? Are the palsies we see just excellent acting or the truth that is being suppressed?

There is a government database where doctors are required to report all side effects associated with vaccine use. It seems to indicate that these video reports are credible…

From LewRockwell.com…

As of June 11, 2021, the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) had posted 358,379 adverse events, including 5,993 deaths and 29,871 serious injuries. In the 12- to 17-year-old age group, there were 271 serious injuries and seven deaths. Among pregnant women, there were 2,136 adverse events, including 707 miscarriages or premature births. All of these are bound to be undercounts as, historically, less than 10% of vaccine side effects are reported to VAERS. An investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services put it as low as 1%. Be that as it may, the reported rate of death from COVID-19 shots now exceeds the reported death rate of more than 70 vaccines combined over the past 30 years, and it’s about 500 times deadlier than the seasonal flu vaccine, which historically has been the most hazardous.

When you ask Google about studies that have been done on COVID vaccine safety, once again you get “All three vaccines authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been thoroughly tested and found to be safe…” and “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. Serious safety problems are rare and long-term side effects are unlikely…” Can you trust your life and your children’s lives on these results or would you like to know more?

We must learn more about the vaccines and their immediate and long-term side effects before we can decide our best course of action. An independent study is underway to catalog and analyze side effects from the COVID vaccines, including possible secondary side effects from non-vaccinated people being in close contact with those who have gotten the shots.

When your rights to the honest exchange of information are suppressed, you don’t live in a free society, but a world controlled by truth squads and MSM propaganda.

Photo credit: Pixabay license

