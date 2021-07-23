Not wishing the U.S. woman's soccer team well

The heavily favorite U,S. women's soccer team was humiliated in its 3-0 loss to Sweden in the first round of the 2020 Summer Olympics. Many people, even conservatives, lamented that and hope the team can recover and go on to win a medal if not the gold. Not me. Winning the gold would only give a high visibility platform to America-haters like the team's captain, the woke Megan Rapinoe. The corporate media would make hay out of that like you wouldn't believe. This is the last thing the America needs.

But what about team members who do not ascribe to Rapinoe's negative view of America? Well, as Gus McCrae (Robert Duvall) said to his friend Jake Spoon (Robert Urich) as he was about to hang him in the iconic scene from Lonesome Dove, "You know how it works Jake. You ride with an outlaw, you die with an outlaw." Jake pleaded with Gus for his life saying he himself didn't do any killing. He was riding with the outlaws just to get through the territory. It didn't matter. Gus hung Jake.

Does it sound harsh not to wish the U.S. women's soccer team well? Maybe it is, just as hanging Jake was harsh. But if there is any hope of saving our constitutional republic, conservatives have to learn how to play hardball. This means every time and everywhere a leftist initiative shows its ugly head, it should be stepped on or at the very least resisted. It also means learning to anticipate when a seemingly inconsequential leak (success for the women's soccer team) in a dam can lead to flood. We have to learn how to play smart.

Resisting the left is messy business, especially when leftists deceitfully manage to wrap the flag around themselves. Fighting the left does not lend itself to making one popular. But it must be done. The alternative is to concede the field to them which has been done for far too long. And look where that has gotten us. We can expect more of the same until we fight back.

Image: Lorianne DiSabato.