Larry Elder is running for Governor of California

Let me say up front that I’m biased: I think incredibly highly of Larry Elder. So when I heard that he was throwing his hat in the ring to become governor of my natal state (which I left some time ago), I was very excited for him and for California.

Should any of you be unfamiliar with Mr. Elder’s biography, here’s a brief rundown: He’s a native Angeleno, who grew up in and near Los Angeles’s primarily Black South Central area. His father was a Georgia-born Marine Sergeant during World War II who, after the war, left the South (as did so many other Blacks) heading for California. Initially, he worked as a janitor at a Nabisco factory but he was eventually able to open a café.

Mr. Elder himself graduated with honors from a public high school and then attended Brown University (before it went completely bat-fecal matter crazy with leftism). He graduated with a degree in political science and then got a law degree from the University of Michigan’s prestigious law school. After practicing as a lawyer for almost two decades, Mr. Elder, who was deeply affected by reading Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead and Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, become a hugely popular TV and radio host, as well as a successful syndicated columnist and book author, and never again looked back at his legal career.

Because I came late to conservativism (finally crossing that Rubicon after 9/11) and didn’t live in Los Angeles, I had never heard of Larry Elder. He first crossed my radar when I was flying home from a visit to Salt Lake City and needed something to read. At the airport bookstore, I saw a book entitled Stupid Black Men: How to Play the Race Card and Lose.

The title intrigued me because, by this time, I’d already read John McWhorter’s Losing the Race: Self-Sabotage in Black America and understood that behaviors Black culture had adopted were sabotaging Blacks’ – especially Black men’s – ability to succeed. I stripped the cover from the book (no way was I, a White woman, going to walk around an airport carrying a book denigrating Black men). By the time I reached San Francisco Airport, I’d finished the book and become a Larry Elder fan. (Incidentally, I was not the only one who worried about that title. The book was later retitled What’s Race Got To Do With It: Why It’s Time to Stop the Stupidest Argument in America.)

Last year, I watched Mr. Elder’s brilliant Uncle Tom, a documentary about how Democrats consistently denigrate conservative Blacks. Because the mainstream media almost aggressively ignored the movie, I was able to get an interview with Mr. Elder.

We talked about how he made the movie and his surprise that the mainstream seemed to go out of its way to ignore it. Having spoken with him for an hour, I can say unreservedly that he is incredibly personable, even charismatic, thoughtful, informed, principled, and intelligent. In other words, he’s everything that California’s pretty boy governor, Gavin Newsom, is not.

Here’s you can see Mr. Elder giving his elevator speech to Sean Hannity and his audience (that is, his two-minute “vote for me” speech). The audience, of course, already likes him. They just need to understand why he’s running:

What I also like about Mr. Elder’s candidacy, separate from his obvious qualifications, is that he provides an alternative to Bruce, aka Caitlyn, Jenner, who is ostensibly running as a Republican. The fact is, though, that Jenner is not a conservative. He’s someone who wants lower taxes. Otherwise, as Matt Walsh says in the video, below, his entire being is about his very sad gender confusion. (And I do mean sad. Once one of the world’s greatest athletes, Jenner is now a weird exhibitionist who hated his own body.)

It would be amazing if Larry Elder were to become the governor of California. You can help support him by donating here.

