Gleichschaltung and American Marxism

Gleichschaltung.

Huh?

Gleichschaltung is a German word that means (meaning "coordination," "making the same," "bringing into line." It was the Nazi policy enforcing political conformity in all sectors of society.

Gleichschaltung comprised:

1. Distorted, manipulative language intended to confuse; think Ministry of Propaganda in 1984. (e.g., infinite genders, or Global Cooling begetting Global Warming begetting Climate Change)

2. Media conformity with totalitarian postures. (e.g., Big Tech, Brownstream Media, i.e., CNN/MSNBC/CBS/NBC/ABC/WaPo/NYT/NPR)

3. Controlled interpersonal communication, e.g., politically controlled jargon. (Politically Correct language, cancel culture)

4. Manipulating the population to the point that it can no longer distinguish truth from lies. (Fake News and per AOC, “We’re going to have to figure out how we rein in our media environment so you can’t just spew disinformation and misinformation.”)

5. Banning the expression of conventional religious viewpoints. (e.g., Little Sisters of the Poor. See also Hobby Lobby and Chik-Fil-A.)

6. Re-educating students in the ways of state philosophy. (Critical Race Theory)

7. Rewriting history (e.g., 1619 Project, removing/demolishing statues, the Rotunda is racist, renaming schools)

8. Scientism -- the twisting of the scientific method to support the political agendas of the party and/or special interest groups. (e.g., Green New Deal)

Sound familiar?

Here is another place you can play this game. View this presentation at Prezi. Substitute “Democrats/Progressives/Democrat Socialists” for “Nazis” and “Hitler.” Substitute “America/Americans” for “Germany/Germans”

Sound familiar-er?

As an independent, I am open to hearing all sides. I have listened and I have heard what the positions of the current regime are. They appear, to me, to be heading in the direction of a knowable, predictable, logical conclusion.

We have the record.

It is documented in In the Garden of Beasts by Erik Larson (of The Devil in the White City fame). Thus far, it is the best book chronicling the current administration that I have found. This book says it better and more comprehensively than I believe I can. Coincidentally, it demonstrates how remarkably a country can change in a mere four years.

(And, in case anyone is interested, the best history that I have found of the prior Democrat regime is Allen Drury’s Come Nineveh, Come Tyre -- although the book arguably has a somewhat happier ending.)

If you checked the copyrights, you are perhaps wondering how two books that antedate the respective administrations could be such accurate histories. Easy. If you consider the work of the great sci-fi writers (and others) as the history of the future, it all makes sense. For example, neither Musk nor Waymo came up with the idea of an autonomous car. This is true for many other “projects of tomorrow.” In fact, one could probably say with some accuracy that the entities making “the future” happen today just accomplished the technical innovations that reified other people’s ideas.

Mark R. Levin has a scheduled book release for July 13. On its Amazon page, his newest effort, American Marxism, is described thusly:

American Marxism, Levin explains how the core elements of Marxist ideology are now pervasive in American society and culture -- from our schools, the press, and corporations, to Hollywood, the Democratic Party, and the Biden presidency -- and how it is often cloaked in deceptive labels like “progressivism,” “democratic socialism,” “social activism,” and more. With his characteristic trenchant analysis, Levin digs into the psychology and tactics of these movements…

Knowing “core elements,” “psychology,” and “tactics” is all well and good.

What is not mentioned is an exploration of the process used, i.e., Gleichschaltung. Maybe he will deal with it, maybe he won’t. Either way, Larson’s book, heavy with citations and documentation from original sources, can only add to what you might read in Levin’s book. It will tell you what occurs in real life when Gleichschaltung happens. It serves this function well as a standalone read.

American Marxism? Probably.

American Gleichschaltung? Definitely.

One would do well to get up to speed on Gleichschaltung, because the administration is flooring it.

Image: Das Bundesarchiv