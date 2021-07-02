George Soros has been aggressively targeting Israel

The defeat of Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, demonstrated the rising political influence of both Israeli Arabs (for the first time, a Palestinian party is a member of a government coalition) and the anti-Israel lobby in America. Since Democrats returned to power, US-Israel relations have rapidly deteriorated. Trump, who recognized Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state and the Golan Heights as part of Israel, might have been the most pro-Israeli president in American history. Most Democrats, by contrast, are known to be critical of ex-prime minister Netanyahu’s policies while the more progressive ones express openly anti-Semitic sentiments.

Despite Biden’s public support for Israel amid the latest clashes between the Israelis and Palestinians, America’s left-wing lawmakers appear to blame Israel, rather than Hamas terrorists, for the violence. To push the Biden administration to rethink its relationship with Israel, pro-Palestinian American elites have been using proxies. Many of these proxies get their funding from George Soros.

Over the past several decades, the left-wing billionaire has been attempting to discredit the Jewish state and weaken the pro-Israel lobby’s influence in Washington. It was revealed in 2016 that Soros’ organization, then known as the Open Society Institute, had begun an ambitious project in 2009 to persuade Europe and the US to “hold Israel accountable” for violations of international law.

The leftist business mogul never criticizes Palestine or Hamas in his speeches while pouring millions of dollars into anti-Israeli initiatives. According to the NGO Monitor,

These NGOs are leaders in anti-Israel lawfare campaigns.

The NGO Monitor also highlights that Soros’ foundations also provide financial assistance to the American and European organizations tied to the global anti-Jewish movement BDS, such as The Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) and The American Friends Service Committee. Other Soros money funds a hard-left “Jewish” group called Bend the Arc, which supports progressive Democrats Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, both of who accused Israel of “terrorism” during the most recent clashes with Hamas.

Finally, as the New York Times proudly informed its readers, the OSF finances the Black Lives Matter movement, yet another tool in Soros’s war against the Jewish state. According to the New York Post, BLM has thrown its full support behind the Palestinians in the ongoing bloody conflict between Hamas and Israel. The protest group harshly spreads anti-Semitic statements referring to Palestine as “an apartheid state.” BLM activists also blame the Israel police for training American cops to commit racist acts of murder while advocating “the eradication of Israel.”

Apparently, Soros's influence goes beyond this. Here’s the OSF list of donations to various NGOs from 2015 to 2018 to promote its anti-Israel agenda (go to the link for a larger version).

The OSF’s 2020 budget was valued at over $1.2 billion and divided between seven regions. It allocated $34.3 million to projects in the Middle East and North Africa. Soros’ foundations still provide grants to controversial and politicized NGOs engaged in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including Breaking the Silence, Gisha, and The Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI).

OSF has as its goal financing outlets and journalists to present and promote a distorted version of the conflict based only on the Palestinian narrative. It’s no coincidence that the OSF gave money to political activist Michael Sfard to write his book The Gate and The Wall: Israel, Palestine and The Legal Battle for Human Rights.

Soros-funded organizations have also orchestrated pro-Palestinian demonstrations and protests in Israel, America, and Europe (see, e.g., this article about bail funding). The NGO’s activities, along with the rise of violence, have increased tensions in the region and certainly influenced the outcome of the 2021 Israeli elections. It remains to be seen whether Israel’s new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, will allow Soros-supported radical groups to undermine or even destroy the Jewish state.

IMAGE: George Soros (cropped). YouTube screen grab.