For renegade Texas Democrats, it’s all about the power, baby

Texas Democrat Legislators who fled a special session of the Texas Legislature for Washington D.C. on Monday, July 12, gained national attention. They proclaimed that Texas’s Republican-controlled legislature intended to pass voter registration restrictions that would bar blacks from voting. When they arrived in Washington D.C., Kamala Harris effusively praised them as freedom fighters. Joe Biden announced that they righteously thwarted the quorum required for the special session and asserted that Texas posed the greatest threat to American democracy since the Civil War.

Of course, that is utter nonsense and an insult to both the Civil Rights Movement and the protest movements that led to the Voter Rights Act of 1965. Those renegade Democrat legislators aimed to shut down the Texas Legislature to keep it from passing voter integrity laws that would ensure people are legally registered to vote. It was -- pure and simple -- an act to retain power in America through voter fraud.

Democrats and their progenitors, the Southern slaveholders and Jim Crow crew, have a long history of using Blacks as pawns for political power. During the Constitutional Convention of 1787, although Southerners denied slaves all rights, they wanted them counted in the census for representation purposes. The Northern free states wanted slaves not to count at all to weaken the slave states’ political power. They compromised by counting a slave as 3/5ths of a person (a taxable person), giving the slavers more political power than they deserved.

Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase in 1803 opened a challenge to the slave states’ control in the federal government. The South demanded that new territories allow slaves while the North demanded that they be free. The Missouri Compromise of 1820 drew a geographic line on slavery that stood for 30 years.

When President Polk successfully instigated and won the war with Mexico in 1848, and negotiated with England on the northern border, vast new territories opened. The Compromise of 1850 repealed the Missouri Compromise, trading off benefits to North and South. The Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854, spawned by a Supreme Court decision banning prohibiting slavery in any state, led to violent confrontations in Kansas (Bloody Kansas) when Southern infiltrators (now officially Democrats) attempted to steal the election. In 1857, the Supreme Court, in the infamous Dred Scott case, held that escaped slaves who made it North had to be returned to their Democrat owners in the South. In 1859, John Brown, who had participated in the Bloody Kansas conflicts, raided Harpers Ferry to spark a slave insurrection. That failed effort threw the South into a panic.

When Lincoln became president in 1860, it was the final straw for the Southern Democrats, who saw him breaking the power they’d fought for. With the first President from the Western Frontier leading the newly formed Republican Party, slavery would be abolished unless they acted forcefully. South Carolina seceded from the Union first on December 20, 1860. That led to the horrific Civil War and, when the Southern Democrats lost, the 13th and 14th Amendments finally eliminated the 3/5 person clause.

Southern Democrats again denied Blacks their rights through restrictive voter qualification laws (Jim Crow laws). The KKK – the Democrats’ paramilitary arm before Antifa -- used brute force intimidation, while politicians relied on absurd literacy requirements to deny Blacks the vote. The Civil Rights Movement, with heroic people like Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, and the Freedom Riders, led to important gains for Blacks. The most significant was the Voter Rights Act of 1965. That effectively curtailed the Southern Democrats’ power by mandating unfettered access for citizens of all colors to the vote.

Today, Biden and other Democrats are fighting hard to keep control of the Black vote (“If you don’t vote for me, you ain’t black”). Even as Democrats lose their grip on Black voters, though, they are attempting to pad the voter rolls with illegal aliens flooding through the southern border. This mirrors those Southern Democrats who flooded into Kansas in the 1850s, determined to turn the Kansas and Nebraska territories Slave.

And today, the Texas Democrat Legislators are using the theatrical, “pretend” voter integrity issue to achieve their Orwellian “For the People Act,” which will advance fraud and destroy the votes of every American, Black or White.

This has nothing to do with protecting Blacks’ right to vote. This has everything to do with voter fraud. It’s all about the power, baby.

Image: Texas Rep. Julie Johnson's now-deleted selfie.