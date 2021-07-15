Biden's Philly speech demonstrated that he doesn’t understand the Constitution

President Biden’s July 13 speech in Philadelphia to denounce current Republican attempts nationwide to restore election integrity was an angry, non-stop vomitus of lies and hysteria.

He began though with yet another Creepy Joe moment (It would hardly be a Biden speaking event without one.):

0:17 – …Mr. Mayor (of Philadelphia), I uh I’ve I’ve compli – I’m thought you’re a great mayor, still think you are, but your judgment in fianceés is even stronger, and your juh and uh, but but all of you…

Biden committed yet another numbers (and syntactical) gaffe:

4:06 – …As a result, in two thousand and twenty, more people voted America than ever…All told, more than a hundred fifty (150) Americans, of every age, of every race, of every background, exercise their right to vote (in 2020)…

Biden enunciated (if that’s the right word) several other amusing Bidenisms:

8:03 – …Denying women the right to vote until the 19th Amendment a hundred years ago, to poll taxes and literacy tests and the Ku Kluck Kan campaigns of violence and terror… 15:08 – …Stum le some lesh state legislators, want to make it harder, for you to vote… 16:34 – …Which bring me p’raps the most important thing we have to do. We have to for forge a coralition… 19:34 – …Whether it’s stopping foreign interference our elections or dispredit misinformation from within…

More important than Bidenisms was his great cascade of lies. At the 4:48 mark Biden made a long, hysterical attack on all those who challenged the 2020 elections results, including this falsehood:

More than 80 judges, including those appointed by my predecessor, heard the arguments.

No they did not. That is a LIE. Those cases were dismissed without hearing on procedural grounds. No hearings on the merits were held.

At the 13:01 mark Biden slandered the State of Texas:

13:01 – …In Texas, for example, Republican-led state legislature wants to allow partisan poll watchers, to intimidate votes, and imperil ana ana impartial, uh, poll workers. They want voters to dive further…

How do voters “dive farther”? And how does one “intimidate votes”? Well – obviously Biden meant, Texas seeks to intimates voters. And that is a LIE.

But here, I want to focus on Biden’s amazing claim that there is a new Republican plot and proposal to allow state legislatures a power to set aside a given state’s popular vote for President and designate any Electors that legislature sees fit.

17:07 – …You vote for certain Electors to vote for somebody for President. State legislature comes along under their proposal –

(WHAT “state legislature”? WHAT “proposal”? There is none. It’s another lie.)

– And they say, no, we don’t like those Electors; we’re gonna point other Electors; we’re gonna vote for the other guy, or woman…

FACT CHECK TIME: The “proposal” that he is talking about is nothing new. There is no new “proposal.” Instead the proposal is as old as the US Constitution. In fact, it IS the US Constitution – which gives state legislatures full plenary power to designate any Electors they damned well please to designate.

In fact – and this may surprise Democrats – there actually is no provision at all in the Constitution for any kind of popular election of the President.

For all the difference it makes to the Constitution, states need not even bother to have statewide presidential preference plebiscites. They can appoint their Electors with no popular election at all.

Here is the Constitution’s governing language:

Article II Section 1 The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America. He shall hold his Office during the Term of four Years, and, together with the Vice President, chosen for the same Term, be elected, as follows: Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress: but no Senator or Representative, or Person holding an Office of Trust or Profit under the United States, shall be appointed an Elector. The Electors shall meet in their respective States, and vote by Ballot for two Persons, of whom one at least shall not be an Inhabitant of the same State with themselves. And they shall make a List of all the Persons voted for, and of the Number of Votes for each; which List they shall sign and certify, and transmit sealed to the Seat of the Government of the United States, directed to the President of the Senate.

Nothing new here. Nothing there requiring state legislatures to follow the will of a majority of presidential voters. Nothing there even requiring given states to have any presidential popular vote elections at all.

It’s all in the Constitution. And Biden and his handlers made up all of their false claims.

