Awkward COVID questions for Jennifer Psaki and other administration mouthpieces

Why do the media and the White House always lie and blame low vaccination rates for the increase in cases when counties in California with low vaccination rates are doing better than counties with high vaccination rates?

Why do they lie and blame Trump voters for not being vaccinated when there are people of all races and political parties who aren't getting vaccinated?

Why are they giving VA workers 8 more weeks to get the vaccine? Why have so many health care workers and other federal workers not received it yet since they have had plenty of access?

Why won't Jennifer Psaki say how many people at the White House haven't been vaccinated? Shouldn't they require the vaccine for themselves before they require anyone else to get the vaccine? They clearly don't want the public to know the answer.

July 27, 2021 press briefing

Where is the data that shows vaccinated people without masks are spreading the virus? shouldn't they follow the science?

Where is the data that shows 2, 5, 10, and 17-year-olds without masks are spreading the virus? Shouldn't they follow the science

Higher COVID Rate Found In Some Counties With Higher Vaccination Rate – Why, And What It Says About The Delta Variant Statewide data analyzed by the Bay Area New Group found the five counties, Los Angeles, San Diego, Alameda, Contra Costa, and San Francisco, have both a higher percentage of people who are fully vaccinated than the state average and a higher average daily case rate. Compare that to these five counties: Modoc, Glenn, Lassen, Del Norte, and San Benito, which have below-average vaccination rates and decreasing case rates.

