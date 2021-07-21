Are there any WIN buttons in the White House basement?

Do you remember the WIN button from the Ford presidency? WIN was Whip Inflation Now, a campaign by the Ford Administration to attack inflation. Inflation came back in 1979 but the button was not big enough to deal with that case.

Maybe President Biden can design a politically correct version. Whip is too much toxic masculinity. Maybe they change it to HIN, or Hashtag Inflation Now. Or maybe they can put it on the face mask!

No matter what, inflation is here. Maybe this is why the Democrats are talking about "voting rights" because they know that the moms and dads in their districts are angry with the price of gasoline and everything else.

President Biden tried to put a happy face on inflation on Monday. He failed. Even a press madly committed to protecting him is no longer able to hide the reality that the dreaded "I" word is here.

This is from Tyler O'Neil:

“Our experts believe the data shows that most of the price increases we’ve seen were expected and are expected to be temporary. Reality is, you can’t flip the global economic light [switch] back on and not expect this to happen,” he added. “As demand returns, there’s going to be global supply chain challenges. We’ve seen that in semiconductors, which are used in automobiles. That global shortage has slowed vehicle production, creating a temporary spike in car prices.” “That’s a real challenge,” Biden admitted. He pledged that his “administration is doing everything we can to address it. But again, these disruptions are temporary.” He noted that, after a steep increase a few months back, lumber prices have “fallen by more than 50 percent.”

Well, maybe lumber prices have fallen. Unfortunately, mom does not understand because she does not buy lumber. She is buying tortillas to beef to everything else.

It does not get better at the gas pump. We filled up our car on Saturday and it was $45 or $2.89 a gallon. It was $2.10 in January!

So inflation is here and the Biden administration looks bewildered.

Image: Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum