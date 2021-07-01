A Washington Post op-ed encourages showing kinky sex practices to kids

The Washington Post, a once-reputable Democrat-leaning paper, published an op-ed arguing that children should be exposed to public displays of kinky sexual behavior. Even the WaPo’s own readership was disgusted.

In the op-ed, Lauren Rowello, a parent of two with her “wife,” a so-called “trans” woman, describes going to a Pride parade with their kids:

Just as we got settled, our elementary-schooler pointed in the direction of oncoming floats, raising an eyebrow at a bare-chested man in dark sunglasses whose black suspenders clipped into a leather thong. The man paused to be spanked playfully by a partner with a flog. “What are they doing?” my curious kid asked as our toddler cheered them on. The pair was the first of a few dozen kinksters who danced down the street, laughing together as they twirled their whips and batons, some leading companions by leashes.

Rowell explains at excruciating length that this “kink” is just another wonderful way for people “queers” to show their rich sexual heritage:

I agree that Pride should be a welcoming space for children and teens, but policing how others show up doesn’t protect or uplift young people. Instead, homogenizing self-expression at Pride will do more harm to our children than good. When my own children caught glimpses of kink culture, they got to see that the queer community encompasses so many more nontraditional ways of being, living, and loving.

According to Rowello, those who criticize public “kink” as offensive for children are trying to squash “queer love”:

The middle-aged, White men who I grew up with said they were “fine” with gay people as long as they wouldn’t be subjected to PDA — as long as all signs of queer love could be outwardly erased. Queer people’s freedom to be themselves is, according to this logic, contingent on non-queer people’s freedom from exposure to it.

She has disdain, too, for members of the LGBTQ+ community who find it offense to expose children to kink. As I see it, Rowello is advocating grooming children for pedophiles and pederasts.

The comments to the op-ed were fascinating, ranging from cheering America’s fall, to adopting the “groomer” point of view, to disgust – with disgust being the predominant response.

The first comment, by a person with a Chinese name, perfectly expresses how our enemies view what America is doing to itself (emphasis mine):

I think this is a terrific way of destabilizing American norms, and I wholeheartedly support this effort. However, if you come to my country, people here would have a decidedly different view, and we would throw you in a prison camp. Sorry for my bad English.

Others in the WaPo community enthusiastically endorsed exposing kids to abnormal sexual practices:

Love this article & agree whole heartedly with its message!! Thank you for your honesty & profound acceptance of the community at large! All aspects of our community are important factors! We're here we're queer get used it used to be the mantra in the 70's. To this day I believe that and how far the community has come in education of those who chose to be allies etc! My hope is eventually we won't need these discussions any more. That it will be common knowledge...

However, even at the WaPo, most people seemed to be disgusted, calling what Rowello had written pedophilia, grooming, perversion, and an insult to mainstream LBGTQ people:

“Groomer”

“The writer should be reported to Child Protective Services.”

“WaPo – I’m done as of this. Unsubscribed.”

“Do you want a Republican sweep of elections in 2022? This is how you get it.”

“Nope. Just nope. You can shove that Overton window as open as you like but it doesn't make this right. Children have one childhood and should be safe and protected.”

The “most liked” comment sums it all up:

Why is this story in the WAPO? Are you out of your collective minds? No. Pride doesn't give people into kink the right to parade it down public streets. We had to deal with the scourge of NAMBLA when I came out back in the '80s. It took decades for the public to finally accept the fact that they were a fringe group of pedophiles and not representative of gay men and lesbians. But here comes someone at the WAPO writing that children should be exposed to kink. No, kink doesn't belong at Pride. Consenting adults in the privacy of their own homes is where it belongs.

Even though the left barely controls Congress and that it has a drooling incompetent in the White House whom many feel got there only through fraud, leftists act as if they have the country at their back. Like the person who comes home, strips off his suit and tie, and lets it all hang out, leftists have shed their façade of normalcy and are showing their bellies, wagging their weenies and, as the op-ed shows, cracking their whips – and Americans are repulsed.

IMAGE: Dog in a harness by Tila Monto. (Caption by Andrea Widburg.) CC BY-SA 4.0.