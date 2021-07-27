A true Republican cannot be a Pelosi puppet

Representative Adam Kinzinger, Republican from Illinois, was one of ten Republicans voting to impeach Donald Trump, January 13, 2021. That impeachment consisted of just one Article: "Incitement to Insurrection," an article that could only reflect the twisted partisanship of Nancy Pelosi and her puppets. Now, Pelosi told George Stephanopoulos, July 25, on his "This Week" program, that she wants to name Kinzinger to her January 6 committee

In voting for Trump Impeachment II, Kinzinger has already shown that he is vulnerable to the most maliciously false attancks on a Republican president of which a Democrat is capable. It is to be expected that the false, incendiary language of Impeachment II will be released against Republicans throughout the life of of the January 6 committee and going into the 2022 election cycle -- and beyond.

Adam Kinzinger (photo credit: Hudson Institute CC BY 2.0 license)

In barring proud Republican conservatives from the committee, Democrats have signaled that they refuse even to sit on the same panel with members of the opposition party. What does that say about Democrat fidelity to the spirit of free debate in America?

Furthermore, by January 25, 2021, five days after President Trump left office, the Senate received the text of the infamous Impeachment II. Kinzinger had to know that he was voting, in effect, to remove from office a former president. He had to know that if the Democrat ploy succeeded, Congress would be nullifying the Constitution's ban on bills of attainder: legislative prosecution of private citizens.)

Even Kinzinger's family denounced his support for an impeachment falsely accusing Mr. Trump of inciting "insurrection," and, among other evils, threatening our democracy and national security.

Will KInzinger help Pelosi and her puppets put Impeachment II's lying, malicious accusations against a Republican president (soon to leave office) to further anti-GOP propaganda use? Make no mistake about this, Pelosi's puppets, namely the lying Schiff and radical Raskin, are going to have a field day dredging up the baseless, but incendiary, language of Impeachment II in their desperate, falsely to cast the GOP into ill repute, thereby seeking to impose one-party rule upon the people of the United States.

The House Republicans should expel any member of the GOP caucus who supports Democrat schemes to convey an image to the American people that the Republican Party support insurrection against the government and would undermine our democracy and imperil national security. That action should have been taken against Kinzinger when he voted to impeach in the infamous text of Impeachment II. The House Republican leadership should expel any member from its caucus who takes part, starting Tuesday, July 27, in Pelosi's hearings.

If Republicans in Congress have scant self-respect, how can they expect the American people to respect them?