Birth control for California female prisons as ‘trans women’ move in

Wow. CA is just packed with genius. Here's another brilliant idea. Let male prisoners who "identify as female" to be housed with women in prison. Penny Starr reports for Breitbart:

California Democrats are inviting violent male criminals who say they are transgender to move into housing with women prisoners and, in exchange, are providing the women with condoms and abortion pills. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 132, The Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act, into law last year. The law allows “transgender, non-binary and intersex people to be housed and searched in a manner consistent with their gender identity,” according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. (snip) But critics of the law, including the feminist group Women’s Liberation Front, or WoLF, published a lengthy analysis on how the bill is dangerous for women prisoners and proof is that prison officials are handing out condoms and abortion-inducing Plan B to female inmates.

Yeah, that's the ticket. Those men just hit the jackpot. As for the women, oh well. Here, take this birth control and everything will be fine. Yep. We're doomed. The USofA has gone over the cliff and is in free fall. Put you seat belt on for when we hit bottom cause it's really gonna hurt.

How many rapes will there be? Given the level of violence in men’s prisons, which these biological males understandably want to escape, my guess is that there will be a lot.

Crickets from NOW and the media feminists.

Passing out birth control is an obvious and blatant tell that they really are men.

