A humble patriot praying for the USA

Dear God,

I humbly pray for our country, the United States of America, a country which I love and treasure, a country which shines as a beacon of hope, freedom and the American Dream.

The power and attraction of this country have always been the melting pot of diverse races, ethnic cultures, languages, music, art, cuisines, fashions, a symphony of unique talents, human values, ideas and strengths from all walks of life contributing to unstoppable success and prosperity for future generations.

In this dark, dangerous, and destructive period of American history, I pray that God will bless all of us, the citizens of this great country, with wisdom and courage to replace wicked and power-hungry leaders who promote hate, divisiveness, corruption, censorship, intimidation, violence, crime, irresponsibility, illegal voting, illegal immigration, socialism and Communism, with people with honesty, integrity, character and courage, brilliant patriots who celebrate life, freedom, respect, individual dignity and differences, continuous and meaningful improvement, collaboration for the greater good, law and order, love of country and family, and who will lead by example to inspire and elevate all, and restore and protect this country as Land of the Free, Home of the Brave.

Thank you, dear God, for listening and for Your help, Amen.

Graphic credit: Max Pixel CCO 1.0 public domain