Looks like Dems are panicking over the planned forensic audit of the Pennsylvania 2020 presidential election

This is quite a coincidence: Two days after Pennsylvania state senator Doug Mastriano announced that the committee he heads was preparing a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election, the White House announced a trip to Pennsylvania by President Biden "to deliver remarks on actions to protect the sacred constitutional right to vote."



The stakes are just too high to allow the Senate in Pennsylvania to conduct a 2020 election audit; and all prior corrupt activity must be protected and maintained. As a direct result the White House is announcing the people behind Joe Biden are immediately dispatching all federal resources to Philadelphia to begin the war against Pennsylvania voters. The Obama regime officials cannot permit the State of Pennsylvania to challenge or expose the scale of election fraud executed in Philadelphia county. They will manipulate every narrative needed, instruct every corporate media ally, call out every labor union and community activist group, pre-position Antifa, trigger every BIG Tech mechanism, activate the DOJ, FBI, Department of Homeland Security and even the U.S. military if that is needed to quell any rebellion.

Senator Mastriano's committee, the Intergovernmental Operations Committee of the Pennsylvania state Senate, will predictably have trouble getting the information it is requesting (and has the right to demand) from the local authorities, especially after a visiting president meets with them or their significant influencers and lobbies them to resist and delay. Mastriano's announcement stated:

Today [July 7], as Chair of the Intergovernmental Operations Committee, I issued letters to several counties requesting information and materials needed to conduct a forensic investigation of the 2020 General Election and the 2021 Primary. We have asked these counties to respond by July 31st with a plan to comply. The counties represent different geographical regions of Pennsylvania and differing political makeups. Some are Republican while others are Democrat, which means that this will be a balanced investigation. The Intergovernmental Operations Committee is a standing committee of the Pennsylvania State Senate with oversight and investigatory responsibilities regarding activities relating to or conducted between two or more governments or levels of government, including the administration of elections across the Commonwealth. As set forth in Pennsylvania Senate Rule 14 (d), each standing committee is empowered with the authority to inspect and investigate the books, records, papers, documents, data, operation, and physical plant of any public agency in this Commonwealth, including county boards of elections.

The hysteria with which the left and its NeverTrump allies proclaim that questioning the election results is a Big Lie reveals their fear. These same people had nothing to say about years of phony claims that Russian collusion placed Trump in the White House and treat Stacey Abrams as an icon after her claim to have been elected Georgia's governor despite losing by tens of thousands of votes.

Suddenly, sunshine no longer is a disinfectant. Ignorance is bliss (if you are a cheater and your marks are the ignorant).

We're still impatiently waiting for the Arizona audit to be completed and results announced. Georgia is another state that provided a margin of victory where suspicions abound and preliminary data suggest that fraud determined the outcome. There is no constitutional or established legal remedy for a stolen presidential election, and the words "constitutional crisis" would not be an exaggeration of the trouble ahead if audits demonstrate that the presidential election was stolen. That may be why so many disturbing moves like the national expansion of the Capitol Police are being put in place by Democrats.

