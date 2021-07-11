A conservative motivational speaker is opening a bank

Nick Vujicic, a motivational speaker, was born without arms or legs. However, after struggling with depression, he chose not to let that limit him. Imbued with a strong Christian faith, he travels the world reminding people that they can overcome the difficulties life throws at them. Now, in addition to his ministry, Vujicic is getting into the banking business. He did so because his bank kicked him. More conservatives need to start banks as too many American financial institutions have shown a willingness to close accounts or shut down credit card access for individuals or businesses.

If you haven’t seen Vujicic before, you must see him. He’s extraordinary:

The Epoch Times explains Vujicic’s decision to get into the banking business:

Nick Vujicic, a motivational speaker who traveled the world through his organization to speak to millions about his Christian faith, became a co-founder of a pro-life bank after he was kicked out of his bank, a false article was published about him, and a grenade was thrown into his house. Vujicic, the founder, president, and CEO of the Ministry of Life Without Limbs, met with the board of his organization and was suggested to speak for the pro-life cause. Vujicic agreed, but before he even started speaking he faced all kinds of harassment. “I got kicked out of a bank, with no warning, it froze my credit cards, froze my debit cards … they did a review of me as a client and they don’t want anything to do with me,” Vujicic said in a recent interview on EpochTV’s “Crossroads” program. Vujicic learned from the co-founder of his pro-life bank that “most banks give philanthropically under social responsibility to give to causes that provide [to] the biggest abortion clinics in America.” Vujicic said that his new bank, Pro-life Bank, will be a religious for-profit entity and will not fund abortion.

This story piqued my interest for two reasons. First, I’m seeing an increasing number of stories about banks making financial decisions for their customers based upon disagreements with their customers’ conservative values. For example, following the kerfuffle on January 6 (for it was no more than that compared to what leftists have done without consequences), Bank of America freely handed over to the FBI individuals’ banking information:

Customers are calling for a boycott of Bank of America, after a report that the bank handed over the account information of hundreds of innocent people in connection with the Jan. 6 deadly riots at the Capitol. At the request of the FBI, the country’s second-largest bank allegedly snooped through information of anyone making certain purchases in and around Washington before and after the riots, and handed over the information of 211 people, according to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

Also as a result of events on January 6, several banks refused to do business with Donald Trump, spontaneously closing out his accounts. In 2019, Chase Bank, without explanation, closed the accounts of several conservative activists.

With leftists increasingly trying to freeze conservatives out of the ability to function in modern society (no social media, no bank accounts, no credit cards, no access to school or work without vaccinations, etc.), it’s time for conservatives to insulate themselves from trouble. And that leads me to the second reason Vujici’s story piqued my interest. Years ago, a savvy lawyer friend told me that setting up a private bank is a good deal for a wealthy person. I’ll never find out whether my friend was correct but there are wealthy conservatives who should investigate it – and then, like Vujicic, they should set up banks that do not discriminate against people who believe in the Bill of Rights.

IMAGE: Nick Vujicic, principled banker (cropped). YouTube screen grab.