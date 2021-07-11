Gaslights all over: San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin smears his critics and defends his record as crime engulfs city

Now that Neiman-Marcus has been openly looted, Target has cut its hours to stave shoplifting losses, and Walgreens can't take it anymore and has shut 17 stores, what does San Francisco's pro-criminal far-left district attorney, Chesa Boudin have to say for himself?

Everyone else is at fault. Oh, and he's got a good record, too.

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin took aim Thursday at recall campaigns targeting him and other progressive leaders, saying they’re not about removing bad actors from office but instead about changing the outcome of elections. In his first in-person discussion with an audience since the pandemic restrictions forbade gatherings, the progressive district attorney fielded questions at Manny’s, a cafe in the Mission District, from friend and venue owner Manny Yekutiel about his first 18 months in office.

Which is kind of ironic in itself, given that Manny's joint just got slammed with another round of anti-Semitic graffiti on that very same day, according to a separate story in the San Francisco Chronicle; unpunished, of course. I wrote about the previous anti-Semitic attacks on Manny's place in 2018. The Chronicle says there have been a series of them since.

So now Chesa says that voters who can't stand his performance as district attorney are people who don't like elections. Shouldn't he be permitted to turn the city into Caracas as he's planned? He learned at Hugo's knee, not what not to do in turning a city into a hellhole, but a how-to to recreate the Caracas model. Such are the questions that come to mind, given his sense of entitlement to office without regard for performance, and more to the point, hostility to recalls, which are as valid as elections.

It's also a flat-out gaslight lie. The momentum to recall Boudin got a swift upsurge from the public when stories started rolling out around the first of the year regarding his bad decisions letting criminals, creeps, and convicts out, and the assaults, larcenies, and burglaries started. By March, the deed was finished. I wrote about that here.

Here's another idiocy coming out from him: That anyone who opposes him or criticizes his record is a flat-out Trumpster. Here's what he said at his Manny's meeting on Friday:

Boudin compared the recall movement with the “Big Lie” spread by former President Donald Trump, in which Trump and his supporters falsely claimed that his election was stolen. These local and county leaders, “are being recalled not because of high crimes and misdemeanors, not because of things that would lead anyone to be impeached at a federal level,” Boudin said. “It’s happening because people don’t like the outcome of elections.”

Had enough? It gets worse. Anyone who has a problem with how Chesa is failing to do his job is actually a full-hooded Klansman, according to his hard-faced comrade and top aide.

According to SFGate:

Kate Chatfield, the senior director of legislation and policy in the office of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, locked her Twitter account hours after comparing political opponents to "The Birth of a Nation," a highly controversial 1915 film that depicts Ku Klux Klan members as heroes. Chatfield was responding to a tweet from Michelle Tandler, a self-described "Moderate Dem" who has been vocal on Twitter in her criticisms of Boudin, a progressive prosecutor who has become one of the most polarizing local politicians in the country.

First time being trolled by a San Francisco public official.



(Kate is a Senior Director at the SF DA's office.)



Guess something I'm saying is hitting a nerve. pic.twitter.com/Vu7a2MR0rZ — Michelle Tandler 🌁 (@michelletandler) July 5, 2021

the wildest thing about san francisco is not even the crime, it's the way our government will straight up publicly ridicule you if you complain about the crime. this woman works in the district attorney's office. https://t.co/iLKm1uzOYv — Mike Solana (@micsolana) July 5, 2021

Nasty piece of work. And no, she's not fired. But the issues at hand are live ones. Less than two weeks ago, this survey came out:

40% of San Francisco residents plan to leave due to quality of life: Poll

People can't stand it. And Chesa's best response to it is to declare them Trump voters. One hopes that some of them take young Chesa up on it and start looking to Trump now that they're called that, whether they like it or notAs Florentine philosopher Francesco Guicciardini once noted: Suspicion justifies deceit. The gaslight burns brightly.

Here's another thing: Chesa tells us all he's doing a good job, so ignore your lying eyes, that video of Neiman-Marcus being looted, and anything else you've read about because he's "working hard."

Citing police statistics, Boudin said overall crime was actually down by approximately 20% in 2020 — a trend he attributed not to his office’s policies, but a pandemic that threw the world into disarray. While this included most types of violent crimes, certain categories of property crimes like commercial and home burglaries rose, Boudin acknowledged. These types of crimes are personal, he said, and paired with San Francisco’s social crises exacerbated by the pandemic, can make residents feel unsafe. “The thing that keeps me up at night is figuring out how we can continue to make it a safer city; and also how to make sure that everybody feels safe,” he said.

It's crap. Crimes are not being reported, and cops are rarely bringing cases, knowing they'll be ignored. Yet he gaslights with this:

“It’s been 18 months — I’ve been able to go to my office for two of them,” he said. “And they want to recall me now, when crime rates have fallen by 20%?”

In one passage of one of his defensive videos, he claims that he prosecutes the "vast majority" of crimes brought to him, but according to the San Francisco Examiner in a just-out report, he's lying just a tad:

As videos of brazen retail thefts in San Francisco draw national attention, The Examiner has obtained new data showing that District Attorney Chesa Boudin is prosecuting far fewer shoplifting cases than his predecessor. The numbers show the prosecution rate for shoplifting cases involving a misdemeanor petty theft charge for a loss of $950 or less fell under Boudin, from 70 percent under former District Attorney George Gascon in 2019 to 44 percent in 2020 and 50 percent as of mid-June 2021. Prosecutors filed charges in 116 of 266 cases presented by police involving petty theft in 2020, compared to 450 of 647 cases in 2019, according to the data provided by the District Attorney’s Office. On the other hand, the prosecution rate for certain organized retail theft cases remained between 81 and 84 percent under both Gascon and Boudin between 2019 and 2021. The office charged 35 of the 43 organized retail theft cases presented in 2020, compared to 21 of the 25 cases in 2019.

That this can be called a good job is preposterous. But it doesn't stop the gaslighting and smears of anyone who questions his record. Like any gaslighter, he acknowledges that he can "do better."

“I mean, there’s room for improvement, I’m aware,” he said. “And we are working tirelessly to find ways to do better.”

But everyone who knows him knows that the only thing he's working tirelessly on is prosecuting cops, yelling about gun control, and emptying prisons. That's his record and now crime has flourished. He's going to the bathroom down San Franciscans' legs and telling them it's raining.

It goes to show just how unfit this creep is for any post whatsoever anywhere in San Francisco. He first fails to do his job. He then smears his critics. He lies about crime stats against all evidence and then says he's doing a good job. The gaslights burn brightly with this clown, son of terrorists, and man of Caracas, who took crime in that miserable city as his how-to guide.

