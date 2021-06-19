Your Saturday morning quiz

Question 1: What’s Six Trillion Dollars in a country of 330 million people*?

$181 per person $1,818 per person $18,182 per person $181,818 per person

*according to census.gov, the U.S. population is 332,475,723

Question 2: The number of people earning over $400,000 is a smidge under 1%. According to the Associated Press, half of the $6 trillion infrastructure bill will be paid by corporations and those earning over $400,000. There are 126,580,000 workers. 1,265,800 people (the top 1%) and corporations will pay this half, or $3 trillion. To keep this simple, we will ignore corporate tax increases (since a corporate tax increase would be passed on to consumers via a higher cost of doing business). How much will each earner over $400,000 have to pay to cover this $6 trillion?

$2,370 $237,004 $23,700 $2,370,040

Answer to question 1…C question 2…B

Nowhere in the WSJ, Politico or AP is there any reference to what the $6 trillion dollar infrastructure bill will cost. Nowhere do you read that the per capita accumulated debt is over $86,000 ($28.4 trillion)—ignoring unfunded liabilities.

I’m not sold that there is even the need for $500 billion in infrastructure improvements. Does anyone remember the December 2015 $305 billion infrastructure bill that funded among other things the Export Import Bank that passed the Senate 83-16?

When will our elected officials start talking about what these projects/bills cost taxpayers? When will taxpayers start electing representatives who will speak the truth to them? When will the media present the full story of what these bills cost taxpayers?

Image: Nick Ares