Yale’s medical school contributes to the racist rot destroying America

Yesterday, Katie Herzog, writing at Bari Weiss’s Substack site, provided a disturbing close-up look at the Critical Race Theory infecting America’s medical establishment. Today, Herzog is back with another disturbing story about the anti-White racism permeating American medicine. She focuses on Aruna Khilanani, M.D., a New York-based psychiatrist, who was invited to Yale School of Medicine’s Child Study Center to talk about “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind.” Herzog’s interview with Khilanani reveals fanatic anti-White racism – which is what Yale sought out.

Khilanani is a pure product of decades of Marxism and Critical Race Theory. You can see it in the Masters from the University of Chicago, which she received in 2001:

Areas of Concentration: Critical Race Theory, Gender Theory, Black Studies, Queer Theory, Embodiment Theory, South Asian Texts, Legal Theory, Post-colonial Studies, and Marxist Theory

Her Facebook account is consistent with this worldview. Just a few of her most recent posts highlight her hatred for Whites:

You can scroll through Khilanani’s Facebook account endlessly for more of the same.

Nor could there be any question about what Khilanani was offering when she spoke at Yale:

TARGET AUDIENCE Trainees in child psychiatry, psychology, and social work, faculty, clinicians, scientists LEARNING OBJECTIVES At the conclusion of this activity, participants will be able to: Set up white people’s absence of empathy towards black rage as a problem.

Understand how racism is part of the mind that white mind that arose during colonialism with a series of lies around violence.

Understand how white people are psychologically dependent on black rage.

The above language comes from Yale’s poster advertising the class. (You can see a full-size image here.)

There’s no doubt that Yale invited her because she was going to attack White people.

During the talk, audio of which is available at Weiss’s site, Khilanani let lose with these gems:

I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a fucking favor. (Time stamp: 7:17)

We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. It’s just like sort of not a good idea. (Time stamp 17:13)

We need to remember that directly talking about race to white people is useless, because they are at the wrong level of conversation. Addressing racism assumes that white people can see and process what we are talking about. They can’t. That’s why they sound demented. (Time stamp 17:54)

Herzog’s interview with Khilanani is worth reading in its entirety. There are a few really interesting takeaways. Khilanani perceives everything negative she experienced comes from racism. Even as a child, “since I’ve interacted with people who are white, and especially white women, I would notice that things were really off.” She decided that the problem wasn’t with her; it was with all Whites.

In Khilanani’s view, minorities suffer because of external factors (violence, racism). White psychological suffering is all self-induced because Whites are bad people. “I think it’s colonialism. That history. If you do this much lying to yourself it's going to have an effect on your mind. There's no way it can’t.”

She believes Whites are incapable of feeling traumatized by their essential evil because they’re so submerged in it. For example, whenever “they steal something they use the word ‘discovery.’” Thus, Whites stole all of America. White food bloggers have also stolen flaky salt and parsley sprigs.

Despite her lifelong hostility to White people, and her belief that they’re congenitally damaged, Khilanani claims to treat a lot of them, especially White women (who are especially crazy, she says, because they think celiac disease is real and avoid gluten).

When Herzog pointed out that some people at Yale suggested that a speech attacking Whites was equivalent to one attacking Asians or gays, Khilanani would have none of that. To her, it’s a false equivalence because Whites are erasing their racism by comparing themselves to Asians.

Most amusingly, Khilanani thinks conservatives are “psychologically healthier” than progressives because they “are more in touch with their anger and negative feelings. … There’s not all this liberal fluff of goodness.” In other words, she hates those who grovel before her.

There’s much more but what comes through loud and clear is that Khilanani is a highly paranoid, anti-White psychopath. As a reminder, she is not the first psychiatrist to be a racist psychopath. Radovan Karadžić, the Bosnian Serb who committed genocide during the Bosnian War.

Of course, Khilanani is just one crazy woman. The real problem is that, because of Yale’s undeserved prestige in the modern era, other medical institutions look to Yale for intellectual guidance. By promoting Khilanani’s genuine evil thinking, Yale becomes responsible for promulgating this kind of KKK/Nazi-style racial thinking through medical schools in America, with the students then bringing it to their medical practices.

Again, if Americans don’t stop Critical Race Theory’s genocidally racist garbage hard and fast, we will soon be Nazi Germany in 1938 or Rwanda in 1994 or Syria over the past few years. The Biden administration is pushing this anti-White ideology, so the pushback can only come through the state, through individuals speaking up, and through lawfare.

IMAGE: Aruna Khilanani, M.D. Facebook video screengrab.