Vaccination discrimination and the assault on civil rights

In May, Gavin Newsom announced that the mask mandate in California would be lifted by June 15. But as that arbitrary date arrives — guided by neither science nor reason — it is little cause for celebration. June 15 isn't a celebratory occasion, but a solemn occasion. It doesn't mark an end to tyranny and oppression, but the beginning of a new era of discrimination.

As of yesterday, many employers throughout California will require proof of vaccination to receive the government-given right to breathe in fresh air and oxygen. Those who have been vaccinated will be permitted to remove their worthless face diapers, while those who have not been vaccinated will be required to keep their face diapers and muzzles on their faces. I know this because I work at a winery in Napa Valley.

I received an email that states, "It is looking near-certain that the new protocols will allow advantages to all vaccinated employees, and continue some restrictions for unvaccinated employees and guests, so please take advantage of the many opportunities to get your vaccination now. I encourage anyone already vaccinated to get a copy of their vaccine card to their managers to avoid any unvaccinated restrictions in our workplace."

The vaccinated will be now allowed "advantages," while the un-vaccinated will face continued restrictions? What happened to equality?

This has nothing to do with health and safety, and everything to do with government coercion. This new effort, coming after all the other mandates, is the final push to break those American citizens — like me — who continue to resist the un-American and totalitarian transformation of America. It's the final push to permanently reverse the constitutional roles of the government and "we the people" — from free men to slaves, citizen as master to citizen as servant. The latest message confirms it — our rights are no longer unalienable, but come from Newsom and other government officials and mortals. We must do X to receive our rights.

What's next? Mandating the purchase of electric vehicles to save the planet? If this is permitted — discrimination based on one's vaccinated status — America as we know it will cease to exist. The precedent will be set and the floodgates opened for unlimited coercion and requirements to receive our God-given rights. This discrimination must not be tolerated. It must be rejected and condemned.

Common sense, reality, and science have all proven that masks were never effective instruments of protection against COVID-19. Florida proved this when Governor DeSantis lifted mask mandates and Florida saw its cases and deaths decline, while California kept them in place and saw its cases and deaths rise.

Fauci, the leading champion of the anti-science campaign to keep mask mandates in place, admitted in a private email that masks were worthless. He even stated, "I do not recommend that you wear a mask." Masks were never about health and safety and always virtue-signaling symbols of oppression and subservience.

This is the new Civil Rights Movement of our time. What we are experiencing is a rapid and near immediate regression to a period of American history before the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, and sex.

In rural India, police are requiring the un-vaccinated to wear signs with a skull and crossbones. In Nazi Germany, Jews were required to wear the star of David. In California, un-vaccinated Americans will be required to wear masks. This is sick and depraved.

Employers like my own, who seek to enforce this vile and un-American practice of discrimination, are as guilty and amoral as those who refused service to blacks prior to 1964. Those who enforced segregation did so because the practice was "lawful" and legal. This didn't make the practice noble or moral.

Slavery was also once an accepted practice in America. Those who engaged in the practice were also guilty and immoral.

Those businesses who engage in this new practice of discrimination are spitting on the graves of every American who has given his life to fulfill the American creed — freedom and equality for all. Americans must stand strong against this. We must not bend the knee. We must reject this. It is our duty.

America is at present as divided as we were during the Civil War. There are free states and slave states, Americans who embrace the Constitution and Americans who reject the Constitution.

I have warned about this dangerous moment since last November, when I wrote my book Uncommon Sense. I have spoken about this ad nauseam on my new podcast, The Drew Allen Show.

This is the fight of our lifetimes. I'm ready. As we confront this evil, tune in to my podcast and follow me on Twitter at @drewthomasallen for updates. We must band together, lest we wish to see this country fall into totalitarian darkness.

Drew Allen is the host of the Drew Allen Show podcast. He is a Texas-bred, California-based Millennial author, columnist, and political analyst. His work can be read and seen and heard at drewthomasallen.com.

Image: torstensimon via Pixabay, Pixabay License.