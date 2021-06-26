TikTok, tick-tock

Chinese-owned TikTok recently updated its privacy policy in the United States. The immensely popular social video-sharing app, known in China as Douyin, blithely gave itself permission to collect biometric data of U.S. users, including faceprints and voiceprints. The networking service is owned by Bytedance, a Chinese company headquartered in Beijing and founded in 2012.

The newly updated privacy policy reads in part: "We may collect information about the images and audio that are a part of your User Content, such as identifying the objects and scenery that appear, the existence and location within an image of face and body features and attributes, the nature of the audio, and the text of the words spoken in your User Content."

The CCP TikTok will be "identifying objects and scenery" and "collecting information" about bodily features and "attributes"? It will be examining "the nature of the audio" and "the text of the words spoken" in its users' content? Translation: "We will know everything about you, including where you live and what you think. By-the-way, Sarah from Hayward, Wisconsin, you have a lovely figure! We like the red bikini! Just sayin'. Too bad you watch Gutfeld and Hannity, though."

Words of advice: Don't be caught on a TikTok video saying, "Wuhan Flu," "China sucks!," or "Xi Jinping has halitosis."

If the West doesn't quickly grow a pair and put its foot down vis-à-vis the erstwhile Middle Kingdom, it will soon find itself on the ash heap of history.

The clock is winding down.

Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock, TikTok...