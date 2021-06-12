The words that get better with age

Time flies but the threats from the left keep on coming. As President Reagan himself said:

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

On this day in 1987, or many years ago today, we watched President Reagan call on the USSR to tear down the Berlin Wall. I watched it later in the evening with our new three-week-old son.

According to Peter Robinson, a speech writer, the "line" about tearing down the wall was discussed and argued about in the US State Department. Some of President Reagan's advisers thought that the line might be seen as provocative by the Kremlin.

At the end, President Reagan said it anyway.

What a great moment it was. It is critically important that we remind our young people that the communist threat is ongoing. They want to destroy our way of life as much today as they did when President Reagan told them to tear down that wall.

Who knew that evening in 1987 that we'd be facing the leftist threat to our country in 2021? Who could have guessed that our universities today would be schools of political indoctrination graduating students who hate the country and don't have a clue about anything? Who knew that math would be racist? Or that "Dumbo," the Disney movie that my sons grew up watching, would insult anybody? Or that we'd be debating whether boys who think are girls would be beating girls in competitions?

Did President Reagan see the future? We will never know but he warned us that our freedoms are always under threat. Freedom is not guaranteed, as my late Cuban parents would always tell me. We must keep our guard and defend our way of life.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk).

Image: GPA Photo Archive