The truly scary China Virus variant

Just when it appears that life in the United States is returning to pre-pandemic condition (I hesitate to say "normal," because, in my opinion, very little in this country is "normal" anymore), the CDC issues yet another warning about a China Virus variant. As of Tuesday, the CDC lists four "notable" variants on its website, code named Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta. The CDC acknowledges that viruses "constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur." But don't get too comfortable with that fact, the CDC warns. "Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants persist."

Even though infection and death rates continue to decline, the bureaucrats at the CDC are very, very concerned. "These variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may [emphasis added] lead to more cases of COVID-19. An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on healthcare resources, lead to more hospitalizations, and potentially more deaths."

Scared yet? Well, don't be. It's the same old shtick from the same cast of dullards who have been using fear, ignorance, and intimidation to perpetuate their meaningless careers and destroy their political enemies for the past eighteen months or so. What you should really be afraid of is a variant of the most destructive China Virus of all...one that has been spreading in this country — virtually out of control — since well before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported early last year.

The virus in question has definite connections to China, but it didn't originate in a virology lab or a "wet market" in Wuhan. It's actually been here for decades but has remained relatively dormant until the past few years. Concerned citizens who carefully watched the virus spread tried to warn the general public but were scoffed at and labeled conspiracy wackos and right-wing lunatics. More recently, as the infection rate rose, those who tried to battle the virus were viciously mocked and called racists; white supremacists; Oreo cookies; and a host of other vile, hateful names.

The symptoms vary but are becoming increasingly recognizable: uncontrollable cackling at questions that aren't funny; sleeping with Chinese spies; incoherently babbling to a national TV audience; identifying boys as girls and girls as boys; silently watching as criminals destroy our cities, while ordering the police to stand down; and, in the name of anti-racism, teaching people to hate an entire race based on the color of their skin. There are countless more examples, but you get the general idea.

This horrible disease is most evident in career politicians (usually, but not always, Democrats), bureaucrats, newscasters, and Silicon Valley tycoons. Sadly, the virus has now infected the military, as evidenced by the recent "woke" ramblings of an ignorant tool who sits as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. But the biggest threat to the general public comes from academics, who use the education system to infect youngsters from kindergarten through college. Students learn to hate their country and respect socialism, the slightly weaker variant of the real virus that threatens our Republic.

The China Virus to which I'm referring is Communism.

Other than the ballot box — which hasn't worked too well lately — there's no vaccine to cure this disease. Herd immunity will eventually prevail, as it always does, but it will be a long road back after the system collapses. Let's hope enough people wake up before that crash actually happens.

Image: tookapic via Pixabay, Pixabay License.